LISTEN: Bob Dylan Drops New Track 'False Prophet' and Announces New Album To Be Released in June

Bob Dylan has dropped a new surprise single, called "False Prophet"!

The release of this single has also come with the announcement that a new album is on the way, titled Rough and Rowdy Ways.

According to Deadline, it's a double album in both CD and vinyl formats, and it will be released on June 19. The album includes 10 songs, including "False Prophet" as well as his previously-released surprise tracks, "Murder Most Foul" and "I Contain Multitudes."

The music of Bob Dylan is being featured in the new Broadway musical, Girl from the North Country. The show is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.

The cast includes Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.





