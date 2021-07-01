LISTEN: Barbra Streisand Releases 'Sweet Forgiveness' From Forthcoming Album 'Release Me 2'

Today Barbra Streisand has shared the third track from her forthcoming album Release Me 2, a performance of the Walter Afanasieff/John Bettis composition "Sweet Forgiveness," which was recorded by Barbra in 1994.

Release Me 2 is currently available for pre-order, and will be released on August 6, 2021. Pre-order at https://BarbraStreisand.lnk.to/ReleaseMe2.

Listen to the song below!

About the making of the song, Barbra shared:

"When I was planning my return to the concert stage in 1994 I asked Walter (Afanasieff) to produce a song called 'Ordinary Miracles' by Marvin Hamlisch and Alan & Marilyn Bergman and Walter said "If there's time to record a second song would you be interested in hearing something I wrote for you?' Then he sat down at the piano and played me this exquisite piece of music called 'Sweet Forgiveness.' 'Ordinary Miracles' took longer to record than we planned so we only had time to do one completed pass of 'Sweet Forgiveness' - meaning I recorded my one-take vocal, singing live with the orchestra. And now, I'm really happy to share it with you."

Streisand's most recent album, Walls, was released on November 2, 2018. With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presley and Billy Joel. Streisand also has the longest span of number one albums in history, just under 50 years. She made her Broadway debut in in 1962's I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE and returned to the Great White Way for 1964's FUNNY GIRL.



The best-selling female recording artist in history, Streisand partnered with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to sing Broadway classics her latest album "Encore". Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.