LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME Announces Upcoming Calendar of Events

Lincoln Center at Home is maintaining connections to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, offerings include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, #ConcertsForKids, and an array of archival and livestream performances, some of which have not been seen since their original airings. Visit LincolnCenter.org to watch and view a weekly schedule.

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

Pop-Up Classroom sessions are led by some of the world's best artists and educators, with each creative learning activity utilizing simple materials found at home to explore a variety of art forms. Each Classroom will remain available on Facebook after the live broadcast, so families can access whenever is most convenient.

Tuesday, April 14 at 2:00 pm ET

Choreography Workshop with Deborah Lohse

Create and perform a dance based on opposites with Lincoln Center Teaching Artist, dancer, and choreographer Deborah Lohse.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Wednesday, April 15 at 2:00 pm ET

Sketching Workshop with Taryn Matusik

Freehand draw without rules in this simple sketching workshop with Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Taryn Matusik.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Thursday, April 16 at 2:00 pm ET

Freestyle Storytelling Workshop with Myxolydia Tyler

Television and theater actress, and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Myxolydia Tyler shows kids and families how to improvise a story about their favorite object from different perspectives using only new or repurposed paper and a writing utensil.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Friday, April 17 at 2:00 pm ET

Musical Acoustic Workshop with Damian Quiñones (bilingual lesson)

Singer-songwriter, musician, and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Damian Quiñones encourages kids and families to explore the acoustics of different spaces in their environment by experimenting with sound in this bilingual workshop.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Monday, April 20 at 2:00 pm ET

Dance Workshop with Yvonne Winborne

Educator, dancer, choreographer, and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Yvonne Winborne leads this easy to follow dance class.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Tuesday, April 21 at 2:00 pm ET

Visual Art Workshop with Barbara Ellmann

Painter and visual artist Barbara Ellman, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist since the 1980s, leads this simple visual arts workshop.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Wednesday, April 22 at 2:00 pm ET

Theater Workshop with Jeffrey Boerwinkle

Theater performer and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Jeffrey Boerwinkle, or Mr. B for short, takes children and families through a fun, all-ages theater workshop.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Thursday, April 23 at 2:00 pm ET

Music Workshop with Ashley Renee Watkins

Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Ashley Renee Watkins, a classically trained opera and multi-genre vocalist, hosts a music workshop for all ages.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Friday, April 24 at 2:00 pm ET

Dance with Deborah Lohse

Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Deborah Lohse uses her background as a professional dancer and choreographer in this easy-to-follow dance class for children and families.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

#ConcertsForKids

For family audiences, we are teaming up with a remarkable group of artists who will bring world-class performances and diverse musical perspectives straight from their homes to yours. We are excited to share these short performances recorded by the artists themselves with your family at home.

Wednesday, April 15 at 4:00 pm ET

Gustafer Yellowgold

Gustafer Yellowgold's concert is a funny and touching multimedia performance of music, colored pencil animations and storytelling. The music and 'moving art' are performed by two-time Grammy nominated songwriter, cartoonist and author, Morgan Taylor. All of the songs are whimsical and super catchy narratives that explain the life of a friendly alien from the Sun who now resides in a wildly imaginative version of the woods of Minnesota. Ride along with 9-year old "sunling" Gustafer, in this wildly imaginative, melancholy musical comedy!

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Sunday, April 19 at 11:00 am ET

Moona Luna

Since making a splash on the family music scene with the accordion-driven, Latin-inspired debut album, "Piñata Party" (2011), Moona Luna is set to release its fourth studio album, "ENERGIA," later this year. The group has performed all over the country - from the National Mall in Washington DC to the Los Angeles Times Books Festival. This performance features its bilingual concert favorites.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Wednesday, April 22 at 4:00 pm ET

Morley

Join Morley and Chris Bruce for an uplifting duet on acoustic guitars. Offering original songs filled with hope and joy, their music reflects on our connection to each other and the natural world.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Sunday, April 26 at 11:00 am ET

Falu

Falu is a Grammy-nominated, internationally recognized artist known for her ability to seamlessly blend a modern, inventive style with an Indian, classically-trained vocal talent. In her early years in Bombay, singer Falu (aka Falguni Shah) was trained rigorously in the Jaipur musical tradition and the Benares style of Thumrie. Originally from Bombay, Falu moved to the United States in 2000, and her career has included a series of high profile collaborations with Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler, and A. R. Rahman, among others. Falu has performed for President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House. She continues to pursue her commitment to introducing children and families to the wonders of the world through her recently released, Grammy-nominated debut kids project, "Falu's Bazaar", which takes families on a musical journey through South Asia.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Wednesday, April 29 at 4:00 pm ET

Bluelaces - SUDS

SUDS is an immersive, multisensory theatrical experience-originally created for children with autism and other developmental disabilities-that takes the seemingly mundane task of going to the laundromat and transforms it into an exhilarating adventure filled with water, soap, and bubbles. In our "SUDS: Concert for Kids," at-home audiences will meet SUDS' Composer, Props Designer, and two cast members (Fill & Bubbles) who will guide children and families on their very own mini-laundry exploration, complete with multiple songs and many suds!

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

SUDS at Lincoln Center is made possible by The Taft Foundation, The FAR Fund, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. and Esme Usdan and James Snyder.

Generous support is also facilitated New York City Council's Autism Awareness Initiative and by The Honorable City Council Member Peter Koo.

Lincoln Center Archival Performances

Available Tuesday, April 14 at 5:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: An Evening of Beethoven

Pianist André Watts headlines an all-Beethoven program by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Originally broadcast on October 14, 2001.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Friday, April 17 at 5:30 pm ET

Lincoln Center's American Songbook

The Villalobos Brothers

Masterfully blending the indigenous rhythms and melodies of their native Veracruz with the intricate harmonies of jazz and classical music, the Villalobos Brothers deliver an intoxicatingly virtuosic musical brew that will redefine your notions of Latin song. Born and raised in Xalapa, Mexico, the brothers took up the violin as children and eventually moved on to specialize in classical violin and composition, developing their own style called "fast-chatting violin." This performance was recorded at the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse on March 13, 2015 as part of Lincoln Center's American Songbook.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Tuesday, April 21 at 5:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: 30th Anniversary Gala

Beverly Sills hosts a star-studded event honoring the 30th anniversary of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, performing Bach, Copland, Shostakovich, and more. Originally broadcast on October 14, 1998.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Friday, April 24 at 7:30 pm ET

AFROPUNK at Lincoln Center Out of Doors: Vintage Trouble

AFROPUNK and Lincoln Center Out of Doors welcomed L.A.-based band Vintage Trouble to Damrosch Park in 2015 for a night of music and celebration. The band has gone from playing hometown clubs to opening for The Rolling Stones, touring North America and Europe with The Who, playing at Bonnaroo, Coachella, SXSW, and Glastonbury, and reaping ecstatic praise from critics everywhere. "Like an M-80 in church, Vintage Trouble lands with a hiss and then blows apart what's come to define modern soul, blues and rock" (Paste Magazine). The band, formed in 2010 by Ty Taylor, frontman on vocals, and Nalle Colt, joined by Rick Barrio Dill on bass, and Richard Danielson, drums, has cited influences ranging from Otis Redding and Tina Turner, to Prince and The Rolling Stones to Ray Charles and The Beatles.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Out of Doors 2015 Lead Support provided by Bank of America.

Available Tuesday, April 28 at 5:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: A Celebration of Johannes Brahms with Jessye Norman

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performs Brahms with violist Pinchas Zukerman and trailblazing soprano Jessye Norman. Originally broadcast on May 4, 1997.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

For digital offerings from Lincoln Center's resident organizations, please visit LincolnCenter.org or individual websites.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You