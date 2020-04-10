LEGALLY BLONDE: THE SEARCH FOR ELLE WOODS Cast Including Lena Hall, Lauren Zakrin & More to Virtually Reunite

Omigod you guys! The girls are getting back together again! The cast of Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods will take part in a socially distanced 2nd reunion on Saturday April 11th at 8:00PM EST. The special reunion will coincide with Feinstein's/54 Below's stream of Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods 10 Year Reunion Concert. The stream is apart of 54 Below At Home and will take place at 6:30PM on Feinstein's/54 Below's YouTube channel.

In Summer 2008, Legally Blonde: The Musical - The Search For Elle Woods premiered on MTV and took the Broadway world by storm. The MTV series was famously designed to pick the replacement for Tony-nominated leading lady Laura Bell Bundy in the 2006 Broadway musical, based on the film of the same title. In Summer 2018, Feinstein's/54 Below famously hosted a 10 year reunion concert to celebrate the show, featuring most of the cast.

This online reunion will feature the entire group of ladies and will be the first time they've all been together in 12 years. It will be a night of friendship, pink, and perfection! The online event will be hosted by Jen Sandler and Tim Murray and be streamed on Murray's YouTube channel, YouTube.com/TMurray06. Fans will be able ask questions to the ladies on YouTube.

Appearing will be Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots), Bailey Hanks (Legally Blonde), Rhiannon Hansen (Legally Blonde national tour), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten! national tour), Natalie Lander (ABC's The Middle), Cassie Okenka (School Of Rock, Wicked), Lindsay Ridgway, Cassie Silva (Matilda, Rock Of Ages), Lauren Zakrin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Great Comet), and Emma Zaks (Hair, La Cage aux Folles).

Broadway favorites, Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!), Rachel Potter (NBC's The Voice, The Addams Family), and Libby Servais (Wicked, Lysistrata Jones) will also appear, who were apart of the show's first episode as well as former judge Paul Canaan (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots) and other surprise special guests!





