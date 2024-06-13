LADYSHIP THE MUSICAL Original Concept Recording to be Released in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Whirligig Records today announced that LADYSHIP the Musical (Original Concept Recording), the new studio recording of songs from the hit Off Broadway production, Ladyship, will be available digitally everywhere, and physically exclusively on Friday, July 12. The album will be made available for pre-order on iTunes on Friday, June 21.

Purchase here: https://ladyshipmusical.bandcamp.com

LADYSHIP the Musical (Original Concept Recording) features book, music and lyrics by Laura Good and Linda Good - otherwise known as the critically acclaimed alternative pop musicians The Twigs and contains tracks by some of Broadway's brightest stars including Maddie Shea Baldwin (Bright Star, The Ballad of Johnny and June), Lisa Karlin (1776), Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Brandi Knox, Annie Sherman, and Trevor St. John-Gilbert. It also features Quentin Oliver Lee (Porgy and Bess, Phantom of the Opera) in one of his last recordings before his untimely passing in 2022.

"When we learned of this inspiring, true story of female strength and survival, it wouldn't let us go," said Linda Good. "We knew we had to make it into a musical. It's been the most challenging thing we've ever done together as artists, producers and sisters, but also the most rewarding."

Laura Good adds, "If you would've told me when I lived in Australia over ten years ago, that I would someday write a musical about the female convicts who were shipped to that country, and that that musical would debut on the main stage at the New York Musical Festival, I would've said you're nuts! There was so much momentum afterwards, that even when we were stuck on opposite coasts during the pandemic, we kept writing more songs for the show and before we knew it, we had a concept album."

LADYSHIP the Musical is the story of teenage sisters Alice and Mary Reed who are unjustly convicted and forced to make the treacherous crossing from London to Australia in 1789. Inspired by true events, they must fight oppression, patriarchy, and politics to survive. With a contemporary alternative pop score by Laura Good and Linda Good of the critically acclaimed band, The Twigs, the story of LADYSHIP strikes a chord, whether in the 18th century or now - that when given no say in their lives or the world around them, women will always find their own voice.

LADYSHIP the Musical - Original Concept Recording Track List:

ACT I

1. Who Decides (2:16)

2. Seven Years (2:21)

3. The Bloody Code (2:10)

4. A Way Out (3:01)

5. So Many Stars (2:58)

6. Pour Another Rum (1:05)

7. Ready To Begin (3:13)

8. Only The Strong Survive (3:15)

9. Blessed Mary Full of Grace (:41)

10. The Emerald Wye (1:51)

11. The Bonnie Sea (:35)

12. Never Burns Away (Recitative) (1:05)

13. Never Burns Away (2:36)

14. Sparrow, Sparrow (2:08)

15. Everything Has a Price (3:49)

ACT II

16. Até Logo (1:41)

17. I Need an Anchor (3:10)

18. No Matter Where We're Bound (2:34)

19. I'm Done (2:41)

20. I'll Be Your Anchor (1:53)

21. Dig Deep (1:10)

22. I'll Find a Way (3:31)

23. Finale (3:50)

LADYSHIP the Musical (Original Concept Recording) is produced by Laura Good and Linda Good, mixed by Jakob Reinhardt (Mandela, How to Dance in Ohio, Randy Rainbow) and mastered by Grammy Award winner Jett Galindo (Hadestown: The Myth, The Musical Live).

Laura Good and Linda Good are composers, songwriters, music producers, multi-instrumentalists, and twin sisters. Originally from Chicago, they are also known as the alternative pop band, The Twigs, who have released 10 CDs and have performed world-wide. For over two decades, their songs continue to be heard on TV, radio and film. Described as "Silky-voiced sirens" by the LA Weekly, Linda and Laura have combined their talents to create the music, book and lyrics for the new original musical, Ladyship.

http://ladyshipmusical.com