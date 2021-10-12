LACKAWANNA BLUES Announces One-Week Extension

Click Here for More Articles on Lackawanna Blues

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced that Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues will extend for one additional week of performances, now playing through Sunday, November 7 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Tickets for the extension go on sale at 5:00pm today.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

The creative team for Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Karen Perry (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), and Darron L West (sound design); with music performed by Junior Mack and original music by Bill Sims Jr. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager.

HEALTH AND SAFETY INFORMATION

MTC has aligned with our Broadway colleagues in setting safety protocols. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and a valid I.D. will be required to enter the theatre. Masks must be worn at all times. For more specific information go to: manhattantheatreclub.com/protocols.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues are available online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or in person at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office (261 West 47th Street).

MTC SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PATRON MEMBERSHIPS

Subscriptions to MTC's new season of plays are now available by calling the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or going to www.Manhattantheatreclub.com/subscribe.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

·TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 2pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 2pm

·TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm; Sunday at 2pm

·TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31: Tuesday at 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 2pm

·TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2 - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday and Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 2pm.