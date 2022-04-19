L.A. Dance Project Will Return to The Joyce With Two Programs Highlighting Female Choreographers

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of L.A. Dance Project in a two-week season celebrating female choreographers. Consisting of two programs featuring four New York premieres, the season will play The Joyce Theater from May 3-15. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Celebrating ten years of changing perspectives through the transformative power of dance, L.A. Dance Project returns to The Joyce Theater for two weeks this spring in two programs showcasing the work of four female choreographers. Program A is highlighted by a dynamic restaging of Bella Lewitzky's 1970 work Kinaesonata, created as a kinetic reaction to the music of Argentinian classical composer Alberto Ginastera. Company member and former NYCB principal dancer Janie Taylor stages two New York premieres on the bill-her inaugural choreographic work, Adagio in B Minor, and Night Bloom, set to the music of Stravinsky. Rounding out the program is 5 Live Calibrations by Madeline Hollander, with choreography that sets in motion unknown outcomes for both dancers and audience.

In Program B, Taylor's Night Bloom is paired with the New York premiere of Bobbi Jene Smith's 2021 work Solo at Dusk. Created in collaboration with fellow Batsheva Dance Company alumnus Or Schraiber, the piece was originally created under strict Covid-19 protocols in 2020 and premiered as part of L.A. Dance Project's series of drive-in performances. Seven individuals, seemingly overtaken by and communicating despite floral masks, are seen in the throes of loss, memory, and rediscovery.

The program for L.A. Dance Project's two-week season at The Joyce is as follows:

Program A (Week One): May 3-8

Kinaesonata Bella Lewitzky

Adagio in B Minor - NY Premiere Janie Taylor

5 Live Calibrations - NY Premiere Madeline Hollander

Night Bloom - NY Premiere Janie Taylor

Program B (Week Two): May 10-15

Solo at Dusk - NY Premiere Bobbi Jene Smith & Or Schraiber

Night Bloom - NY Premiere Janie Taylor

ABOUT L.A. DANCE PROJECT

L.A. Dance Project (LADP) expands the boundaries of dance as an art form and redefines how we interact and relate with movement in the modern world. Founded in 2012 by Artistic Director Benjamin Millepied, the eleven-member company presents daring works in traditional venues and unconventional settings across Los Angeles and worldwide. The opening of its own studio and theater space in 2017 has allowed LADP to create and premiere its own work in its hometown and cement itself as a destination for world-class dance in Los Angeles. The company's repertory includes commissions by new and established choreographers, revivals of important historic works, and interdisciplinary collaborations. In more than 100 cities across five continents, LADP has performed over 40 works by choreographers such as Martha Graham, Kyle Abraham, Justin Peck, William Forsythe, Bella Lewitzky, Merce Cunningham, Tino Sehgal, Ohad Naharin, and Benjamin Millepied. In the past ten years, L.A. Dance Project has performed at prestigious venues and festivals, including Sadler's Wells Theatre, Théâtre du Châtelet, the Holland Festival, Edinburgh International Festival, La Maison de la Danse, and the Saitama Arts Center, as well as the Shanghai, Beijing, and Dubai Opera Houses. In the U.S., the company has performed at leading venues such as Jacob's Pillow, The Kennedy Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Joyce, New York City Center, and the Vail Dance Festival. In its home city, the company has performed at The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, MOCA, Union Station, The Theater at the Ace Hotel, and The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences in excess of 150,000.

