Kristine Nielsen and Julie White Will Host 85th Annual Drama League Awards on May 17

Kristine Nielsen and Julie White - both recently nominated for the Tony Awards for their performances in this season's production of Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus - will host the 85th Annual Drama League Awards on Friday, May 17, 2019. The annual event will take place at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway) at 11:30 AM. Tickets for the event are available by calling 212.244.9494 x101 or visiting www.dramaleague.org.

Kristine Nielsen and Julie White will join this year's stellar roster of nominees on the dais. They will co-host the annual ceremony honoring the 2018-2019 theater season, as well as the previously announced 2019 Special Awards Recipients: Kelli O'Hara, currently starring in the Broadway revival Kiss Me, Kate, will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Alex Timbers, currently represented on Broadway by Beetlejuice and the upcoming Moulin Rouge! The Musical, will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; and Taylor Mac, playwright of Broadway's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, will receive the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award. These honors will be presented in addition to the five competitive awards for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the Distinguished Performance Award; winners in each category will be announced during the ceremony.

The nominees for these categories were announced last month by Waitress co-stars Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan.

View the full list of nominees here!

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. Membership is open to everyone; for more information about membership or the Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 or visit www.dramaleague.org.





