KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Kristin Chenoweth to Release New Book, I'M NO PHILOSOPHER, BUT I GOT THOUGHTS

The inspiring high-design, colorful book features philosophical-ish musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, and closure from the mind of the Tony-winning actor.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Award-winning television actress, Broadway star, and New York Times bestselling author Kristin Chenoweth has announced the release of her new book, "I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts." The book is set to be released on January 17, 2023 from Harper Celebrate. Pre-order the book here!

The book is described as an inspiring high-design, colorful book featuring philosophical-ish musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, and closure. Readers will be inspired to develop their own life philosophies, as they journey through some of Kristin's most vulnerable and humorous personal stories, in her constant pursuit to make the most out of life.

I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts is the perfect book to pick up on days when you need an extra shot of encouragement, a little laughter, and a gentle reminder that kindness can take you a long way.

The star announced the book's release on her Instagram this afternoon:

A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth)

Chenoweth was nominated for a Tony award for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked in 2004. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. She has also been seen on Broadway in On The Twentieth Century, Promises, Promises, The Apple Tree, and Steel Pier.

In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

