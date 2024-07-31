Kristin Chenoweth to Appear in GREAT PERFORMANCES Patsy Cline Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music legend Patsy Cline was a trailblazer in her genre, paving the way for artists who followed in her footsteps.

This fall, Great Performances presents Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight, a star-studded concert filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium, Patsy’s home stage in Nashville, to celebrate her life, legacy and music.

The concert features artists from numerous genres like country, pop, rock, gospel, bluegrass and more including Kristin Chenoweth, Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Grace Potter, Beverly D’Angelo, Crystal Gayle, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mickey Guyton, Rita Wilson, Natalie Grant, Kellie Pickler, Pam Tilliis, Tigerlily Gold, Reyna Roberts, Tami Neilson, Tiera Kennedy, Mandy Barnett, Annie Bosko, The Isaacs and Home Free. The program also features archival interviews and commentary from fellow artists and those who knew Patsy including her husband, Charlie Dick, and friends like Loretta Lynn, Dottie West, Roy Clark and Owen Bradley.

Great Performances – Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight premieres Friday, November 22 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), on pbs.org/gperf and the PBS App.

Song List:

“Walkin’ After Midnight” – Mickey Guyton

“Three Cigarettes In An Ashtray” – Tami Neilson

“Always” – Crystal Gayle

“Big City Small Town Girl” – Rita Wilson

“I’ve Loved and Lost Again” – Reyna Roberts

“Too Many Secrets” – Beverly D’Angelo

“Strange” – Grace Potter

“So Wrong” – Pam Tillis

“How Can I Face Tomorrow” – Tigirlily Gold

“Sweet Dreams” – Wynonna

“Leavin’ On Your Mind” – Ashley McBryde

“I Fall To Pieces” – Kristin Chenoweth

“Back In Baby’s Arms” – Tiera Kennedy

“Seven Lonely Days” – Home Free

“You’re Stronger Than Me” – Annie Bosko

“The Woman I Am” – Kellie Pickler

“You Belong To Me” – The Isaacs

“Just a Closer Walk With Thee” – Natalie Grant

“Why Can’t He Be You” – Mandy Barnett

“She’s Got You” – Rita Wilson

“Imagine That” – Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

“Crazy” – Wynonna

For more than 50 years on PBS, Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America’s most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming. Showcasing a diverse range of artists from around the world, the series has earned 67 Emmy Awards and six Peabody Awards. The Great Performances website hosts exclusive videos, interviews, photos, full episodes and more. The series is produced by The WNET Group. Great Performances is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight is a production of TH Entertainment, LLC, and WORKS Entertainment. Barbara Hall, Lauren Quinn and Cactus Moser are executive producers. Julie D. Fudge and Charles A. Dick, Jr. are co-executive producers. Gregory Hall, Luke Pierce and Ben Haley are producers. Laura Quinn directs. For Great Performances, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

Series funding for Great Performances is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, the Abra Prentice Foundation, Inc., Jody and John Arnhold, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Leni and Peter May, Seton J. Melvin, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.

Photo Credit: TH Entertainment, LLC.