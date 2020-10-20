Kristen Bell Will Lead Netflix Limited Series THE WOMAN IN THE HOUSE

Bell will also executive produce.

Kristen Bell will executive produce and star in the upcoming Netflix dark comedy "The Woman in the House," created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf ("Nobodies").

According to Deadline, in the series, Bell plays Anna: a heartbroken woman for whom, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she?

Marti Noxon will be creative consultant on the project.

Kristen graduated from New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied musical theater. She made her Broadway debut in 2001, originating the role of Becky Thatcher in the short-lived "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." In 2002, she was in the revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" on Broadway, starring Laura Linney and Liam Neeson.



In 2008, she had her breakout starring film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Other notable film roles include: Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), The Boss (2016), Bad Moms (2016), and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017).



In 2013, Bell voiced the main character, Princess Anna of Arendelle, in the Walt Disney Pictures animated movie, Frozen. She performed the songs: 'For the First Time in Forever', 'Love is an Open Door', 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman', and 'For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)'.

