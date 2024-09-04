Kinesis Project Dance Theatre to Present Rescheduled Performance of BRIDGE MATTER/THE REACH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Presented by Summer on the Hudson, Kinesis Project dance theatre, the New York City based large-scale, outdoor dance company, will present their rescheduled community event and performance of Bridge Matter/The Reach on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 5pm at Fort Washington Park, The Little Red Lighthouse, NYC. For more information, visit

https://www.kinesisproject.com/events/2024/9/22-bridge-matterthe-reach-an-evening-of-performance-and-river-views

On Sunday, September 22, Bridge Matter/The Reach will take place at 5:00pm along the expanse of the water's edge, one block south of the historic Little Red Lighthouse. In costumes inspired by the sunset, dancers intertwine, guide and surprise as music surrounds the audience; conjuring a performance built on echos, care and how we (and the earth) bridge divides.

In the afternoon, from 3pm-5pm, Kinesis Project is hosting and co-creating an Installation of Care, a simple participatory art installation for anyone who would like to register. Kinesis Project invites NYers to take part in the first ever, large-scale, community installation of care along the water's edge beginning at 3pm. Everyone is welcome, no dance experience is needed. Registration for a time slot and a color scheme is available here: https://bit.ly/InstallationofCare-signup. The installation is in collaboration with Harlem based Movement of the People/Joya Powell and Marcela Xavier, of Inwood's own Bread and Yoga.

The dance performance of Bridge Matter/The Reach will grow out of the community installation around 5pm as dancers appear in colorful jackets with exquisite design.

Bridge Matter/The Reach is a dance of echos, listening and how we bridge the cracks between us. Kinesis Project has an extraordinary ability to bring spectacle and intimacy into an environment. This developing work, placed in a historic NYC location with sweeping and expansive views, is a moment to be shared with friends old and new. Audiences will experience the waterfront with gorgeous dancing and sunset toned floating costumes by Rebecca Kanach incorporating bold whirlwind shapes designed by visual artist Celeste Cooning and immersive live music by Grammy and Obie Award winning musician and composer, Johnny Butler.

Bridge Matter/The Reach is a second collaboration with the research of geoscientist Dr. Missy Eppes and her colleagues, studying how our shifting climate is affecting even the bedrock of our earth. Bridge Matter/The Reach is a proud recipient of a MAP Fund development grant.

To reach the Little Red Lighthouse:

From the north, enter the Park via the pedestrian bridge at 181st Street and Plaza Lafayette. Follow the path south towards the George Washington Bridge.

From the south, follow 158th Street all the way west and enter the park via the stairs or ramp. Turn right on the Hudson River Greenway and continue north towards the George Washington Bridge.

Summer on the Hudson is the Riverside Park Conservancy's season-long celebration of culture, nature and New York City. Featuring more than 300 free events and activities for all ages and interests, our robust line-up includes full-day festivals, concerts, movies, dance parties, fitness classes, learning opportunities, and so much more. In 2024, the Conservancy is increasing our focus on parks equity and community partnership with new uptown programs at the 145th Street Lawn, including sunset yoga, movie nights, birding walks, and site-specific dance activations.

Johnny Butler, Composer, is a Brooklyn-based, Grammy-award winning musician and arranger for his work on Beyoncé's "Love on Top." Butler received a 2022 Lucille Lortell Award and a 2023 Obie Award for his work on Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things (2022). Butler plays the saxophone, flute, clarinet, piano, guitar, composes, engineers audio, dances, and makes films. Butler uses a wireless microphone and handful of electronics to create vast soundscapes while dancing onstage, blending the music, the dancer, and the daydream.

Celeste Cooning, Visual Art Design, is best known for creating large-scale integrated art installations. Aside from various exhibitions, her work adorns city parks, storefronts, special events, and the stage. 2013 marked the transformation of Cooning's signature cut paper aesthetic into a permanent outdoor sculpture for the city with support from 1% for Public Art and Seattle's Office of Arts and Culture. Bounty functions as a threshold for Jackson Park Perimeter Trail in north Seattle's Pinehurst neighborhood. The stylized, ornate fronds function as a bouquet of sorts extolling the virtues of the Pacific Northwest landscape. Cooning's 21' x 21' swirling and back-lit Seed of Life can be found on a central wall in the city of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Rebecca Kanach, Costume Design, is a Barrymore Award-winning costume designer. In New York, her work has been seen at The Lincoln Center, The Guggenheim, Ars Nova's ANT Fest, La MaMa, The New Ohio, Joe's Pub and outdoors in Seattle, Riverside Park and on Little Island with Kinesis Project dance theatre. Regionally, her work has been seen at companies including The Arden Theatre Company, Opera Philadelphia,and People's Light and Theater Co. Academic work includes Bryn Mawr College, Drexel University, Temple University, Swarthmore College, and University of the Arts. As a skilled draper, many of her builds can also be seen throughout numerous productions in the region.

Rebecca is a co-founder and the resident costume designer of The Bearded Ladies Cabaret, and a company member of Lightning Rod Special, whose performance of The Appointment was listed as one of the New York Times' Best Theater of 2019. She is a MFA graduate from NYU Tisch, USA 829.