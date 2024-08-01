Kids' Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for THE GREAT GATSBY, THE OUTSIDERS & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for Kids’ Night on Broadway are now on sale. The program returns to New York City on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 as children 18 and under are invited to attend any of the 19 participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

This summer, Kids’ Night on Broadway ticketholders are invited to come to Duffy Square in Times Square, at 46th Street and Broadway, on Tuesday, August 20thstarting at 5:00pm, where the first 500 people to show their Kids’ Night on Broadway ticket will be able to commemorate the special night with a 360° photo experience memento and receive a gift bag and a sweet treat from Krispy Kreme. While supplies last.



Participating Broadway shows include:

Aladdin

& Juliet

Back to the Future: The Musical

Chicago

*The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell’s Kitchen

The Lion King

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Notebook

Once Upon a Mattress

The Outsiders

SIX

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Wicked

*The performance date for The Great Gatsby will take place on Wednesday, August 21st.

(Please note that participating shows are subject to change.)

Also, 16 restaurants in the Theatre District are offering exclusive deals for Kids' Night on Broadway ticketholders on Tuesday, August 20th, including free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree, encouraging families to enjoy a full evening out.

Kids’ Night on Broadway participating restaurants include: Applebee’s (42nd Street), Applebee’s (50th Street), Churrascaria Plataforma, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, Glass House Tavern, Hard Rock Café, Havana Central, Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine, Kitchen 46 by Don’t Tell Mama, The Mermaid Inn, Patzeria Perfect Pizza, Playwright Tavern, P.S. Kitchen, Raising Caine’s, Rosie O’Grady’s, and Schnipper’s.

Visit KidsNightonBroadway.com to find information on shows, ticket availability, instructions on how to purchase tickets, and dining options. (Please note that participating shows and restaurants are subject to change.)

To celebrate Kids’ Night on Broadway there will be special in-theatre activities and giveaways including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. Audience members attending their first Broadway show can ask for “My First Broadway Show” stickers, available at participating theatres. These stickers are a great way to celebrate the experience as guests can place them on their show’s Playbill.

All guests attending Kids’ Night on Broadway must have a ticket to the show. The offer is applied as 50% off each ticket when purchased as a pair; no additional ‘free’ tickets are added to orders.

Kids’ Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year in multiple cities around the country with different shows and venues providing their own unique approach to the event. Please visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations. This nationwide program is designed to introduce a new generation to the experience of live theatre.



Kids’ Night on Broadway, a year-round national audience development program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times. Since 1996, more than 200,000 kids and teens have attended Broadway shows.