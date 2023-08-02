Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel Returns This Season To Scandinavia House

Internationally acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Siegel returns this fall for his ever-popular Keyboard Conversations series at Scandinavia House, taking place on four Tuesday evenings at 7:30 PM from October 3, 2023 through April 30, 2024! Each evening comprises an informal commentary on the music and its composers, a full performance of each work, and a short Q & A session. The engaging format both makes friends of classical music and enriches the listening experience for avid music lovers. Season passes are available now for Click Here.

The series kicks off with "Mozart and Friends" on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. In this program, Siegel will perform Mozart's "Variations on Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," Beethoven's "Variations on God Save the King," and Haydn's "Gypsy Rondo." (Purchase tickets.) It will continue in 2024 with "A French Musical Feast" on Tuesday, February 13; Siegel will perform Debussy's "Clair de lune," Ravel's "Sonatine," Saint-Saëns's "Dance Macabre," and a French-inspired work of the Danish composer Carl Nielsen. (Purchase tickets.)

In "Chopin and Liszt" on Tuesday, March 19, Siegel will perform gorgeous melodies with exhilarating virtuosity - Frédéric Chopin's beloved "Etude in E Major (Op. 10, No. 3)" and "Grande Polonaise (Op. 22)" and Franz Liszt's uplifting "Consolation in D Flat Major" and colorful "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13." (Purchase tickets.) The series will conclude with "Three Great Romantics" on Tuesday, April 30. On January 1, 1888, three popular composers - Grieg, Tchaikovsky and Brahms - came together for one and only time. Hear how they influenced one another - and went their own way! (Purchase tickets.)