Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel Returns This Season To Scandinavia House

Dates and details for the keyboard conversations series at Scandinavia House.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 2 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show? Photo 3 Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show?
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway

Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel Returns This Season To Scandinavia House

Internationally acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Siegel returns this fall for his ever-popular Keyboard Conversations series at Scandinavia House, taking place on four Tuesday evenings at 7:30 PM from October 3, 2023 through April 30, 2024! Each evening comprises an informal commentary on the music and its composers, a full performance of each work, and a short Q & A session. The engaging format both makes friends of classical music and enriches the listening experience for avid music lovers. Season passes are available now for Click Here.

The series kicks off with "Mozart and Friends" on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. In this program, Siegel will perform Mozart's "Variations on Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," Beethoven's "Variations on God Save the King," and Haydn's "Gypsy Rondo." (Purchase tickets.) It will continue in 2024 with "A French Musical Feast" on Tuesday, February 13; Siegel will perform Debussy's "Clair de lune," Ravel's "Sonatine," Saint-Saëns's "Dance Macabre," and a French-inspired work of the Danish composer Carl Nielsen. (Purchase tickets.)

In "Chopin and Liszt" on Tuesday, March 19, Siegel will perform gorgeous melodies with exhilarating virtuosity - Frédéric Chopin's beloved "Etude in E Major (Op. 10, No. 3)" and "Grande Polonaise (Op. 22)" and Franz Liszt's uplifting "Consolation in D Flat Major" and colorful "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13." (Purchase tickets.) The series will conclude with "Three Great Romantics" on Tuesday, April 30. On January 1, 1888, three popular composers - Grieg, Tchaikovsky and Brahms - came together for one and only time. Hear how they influenced one another - and went their own way! (Purchase tickets.)




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Photo
Video: Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever

In this video, was as Here Lies Love's Arielle Jacobs chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the challenges of playing such a well known person, how she relies on the audience every night, and so much more!

2
Broadway Streaming Guide: August 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: August 2023 - What to Watch!

This August, Broadway fans can beat the summer heat new movies, television shows, and albums to stream. From new seasons of Only Murders in the Building and High School Musical: the Musical: the Series to solo albums by Idina Menzel and Reneé Rapp, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

3
Review Roundup: SUMMER STOCK Opens at Goodspeed Musicals Photo
Review Roundup: SUMMER STOCK Opens at Goodspeed Musicals

Read the reviews for Summer Stock at Goodspeed Musicals!

4
Ensemble Cast Revealed For THE WIZ Photo
Ensemble Cast Revealed For THE WIZ

The complete ensemble cast has been announced for the all-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz! The casting comes in advance of the musical's national tour, which kicks off this fall before returning to Broadway in the Spring of 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Casey Cott and Courtney Reed Take First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALPhotos: Casey Cott and Courtney Reed Take First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Wake Up With BWW 8/2: Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!Wake Up With BWW 8/2: Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of MJPhotos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of MJ

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN

Recommended For You