Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young and More From the Cast of SCANDAL to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The SCANDAL Reunion Will Take Place on Wednesday, July 29 at 8pm ET

Gladiators, it's time to break out the white hats! Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of "Scandal" will reunite for a very special episode of "Stars In The House" which will livestream on PEOPLE's social platforms Wednesday, July 29 at 8pm ET. For one night only, the White House, Olivia Pope & Associates, and B613 will set aside their differences and come together to reminisce about their time in Shondaland. Emmy Award-nominated star Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope), will be joined by Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Emmy Award winner Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norm Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newburn (Charlie), Emmy Award winner Joe Morton (Rowan Pope), and Executive Producer/Director Tom Verica. Fans tuning in can ask questions in real time and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air by a member of the cast!

Seth and James have partnered with PEOPLE to bring this special reunion to viewers. The episode will livestream on PEOPLE's social platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as well as PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter. As always, additional information and all episodes can be found on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com.

"Scandal" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "The Comeback," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites including "Spring Awakening," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty."Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

