Kerry Butler, Zachary Noah Piser, Alexander Gemignani and More to Star in THE DOGS OF PRIPYAT at The Green Room 42

GREEN ROOM 42 will present The Dogs of Pripyat in concert on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7:00PM, as part of the GR42 New Works Series. Inspired by the true story of the abandoned dogs of Chernobyl who learned to survive and even thrive under unimaginable circumstances, The Dogs of Pripyat is an evening of heartbreak, hope, and humor that explores the inextinguishable desire in all of us to live when life seems least possible.

The company is led by Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen) and includes Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Mean Girls), Alexander Gemignani (Carousel, My Fair Lady), Lisa Howard (Escape to Margaritaville, It Shoulda Been You), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). They will be joined by Iris Beaumier, L.R. Davidson, Kennedy Kanagawa, William Ryall (Wicked), Christianne Tisdale (Wicked), and Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel, Hello, Dolly!).

The Dogs of Pripyat will be directed by Erin Ortman. It is based on the play by Leah Napolin with music by Aron Accurso (Aladdin), lyrics by Jill Abramovitz (Beetlejuice) and book by Leah Napolin and Jill Abramovitz.

