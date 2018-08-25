Keri Russell Reveals Why She Will Never Reprise Her Film Role of Jenna in WAITRESS

Keri Russell is coming to Broadway next year in Burn This, but the original Jenna in the film version of Waitress has explained to Deadline why she will never reprise that role on the Great White Way.

"I'm not really a singer," Russell said. "The only thing I'm trained in is dance. I am a dancer, but I'm not a singer."

Russell also revealed that she has yet to see the musical adaptation of the indie film she starred in in 2007.

"Believe it or not, I still haven't seen it," she said. "My life got overrun with children and dressing in '80s clothing, but I know that would be funny."

In addition to co-starring with Adam Driver in Burn This on Broadway, Russell will also appear in Star Wars: Episode IX.

Read more on Entertainment Weekly.

Related Articles