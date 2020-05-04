Kennedy Center Cancels HAMILTON And All Additional Programming Through August
This afternoon it was announced that the Kennedy Center will postpone or cancel all scheduled live events through August 9, 2020.
Among the postponed programming is a 14-week run of Hamilton, which was set to play performances from June 16 through September 20. A new date for the run will be announced at a later date.
Hamilton joins upwards of 1000 events and performances canceled or postponed by The Kennedy Center since its closing on March 13.
The Center recently came under fire for placing hundreds of employees on furlough shortly after receiving $25 million in emergency funding. The decision was quickly reversed, with musicians taking a 35% pay cut through September in lieu of furloughs.
Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.), chair of the House subcommittee that funds the arts center, has reviewed the staff reductions and the Kennedy Center's board of trustees is now being required to submit a report by Oct. 31 to the House and Senate appropriations committees "that includes a detailed explanation of the distribution of the funds provided."
"It is extremely disappointing that the Kennedy Center has decided to furlough employees," said McCollum in an email to The Washington Post. "It was our clear understanding that with this financial relief, layoffs and cuts to benefits would be avoided."
