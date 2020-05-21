Ken Davenport to Appear on THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS

Ken Davenport, Tony-winning producer ("Once on This Island") and host of "The Producer's Perspective" podcast, is featured in this episode of THEATER: All the Moving Parts, hosted by Patrick Pacheco, premiering on Friday, May 22nd, 9:30PM on CUNY TV.

Ken Davenport talks to Patrick Pacheco about the ongoing crisis in the theater due to the pandemic and the hope for the future from the perspective of an experienced producer. Currently, Ken has five plays in development (e.g., a Neil Diamond project and "Broadway Vacation", based on the Warner Brothers film franchise) which he says he has moved to a future development timeline. One of his more provocative opinions is that it will be an advantage that Broadway will be among the last of the entertainment venues to get back on its feet because New York theater can learn from what worked and didn't work. Ken says, "One of the positives to come from this will be the embracing of streaming as a marketing tool to get more people talking about your projects and then eventually getting your butt into the seat."

Patrick Pacheco says, "I loved the way Ken talked about Broadway as a 'dysfunctional family' that always comes together in a crisis". Ken states, "Theater is a tough business and [this pandemic] has toughened our skins. And we'll need tough skins to get through this, but everyone has impressed me with their resilience." As an author of several books on producing, Davenport says that the current climate has given him lots of fodder for his next project. "We will not only survive this but we will get some resets, and create something new and Broadway will thrive."

"THEATER: All the Moving Parts" is a new CUNY-TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with top theater artists, including playwright Theresa Rebeck, musical director Casey Nicholaw, intimacy director Claire Warden and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. Of Pacheco, Rebeck said, "I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself." Go to THEATER: All the Moving Parts to see these and other episodes.

STREAMING on THEATER: All the Moving Parts starts Monday, May 25th.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You