Kelsey Grammer Remembers Working With James Earl Jones in OTHELLO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kelsey Grammer recently appeared on SiriusXM's The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw where he recalled working with the late James Earl Jones. The two actors appeared together in the 1982 Broadway production of Shakespeare's Othello, with Jones playing the title character and Grammer playing Cassio.

"It was kind of life-changing," Grammer said of appearing onstage with the Tony Award-winning performer. The tragedy follows military general Othello who is manipulated by the villainous Iago into believing his wife has been unfaithful.

"I cried every night when he (Jones) would turn to me and say... 'I pray you, in your letters, when you shall these unlucky deeds relate, speak of me as I am; nothing extenuate, nor set down aught in malice.' When he'd say that word 'malice,' it just was earth-shaking," Grammer added. Listen to the full clip below.

The 1982 production of Othello was nominated for two Tony Awards and three Drama Desks. Christopher Plummer took home a Drama Desk for his performance as Iago in the revival. A new production of the play will hit Broadway next Spring starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Throughout his career, Jones starred in countless stage and screen productions (including 21 Broadway shows), becoming one of a small number of lifetime "EGOT" (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners. Jones's Tony Awards include Best Actor in a Play for The Great White Hope (1969) and Fences (1987), as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. He passed away on September 9, 2024.