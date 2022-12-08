Kelli O'Hara, Denée Benton, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Featured in Audible Theater Originals

Audible Inc. has announced a new slate of four Audible Theater titles. In addition to presenting thrilling live performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village, audio plays are a staple of Audible Theater's programming, which continues to deliver the theater experience to millions of listeners around the world.



Audible Theater's December 8 slate includes:



· Breathe, a new musical conceived by New York Times best-selling novelist Jodi Picoult and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, explores five different households in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. These vignettes-directed by Emily Maltby, Joe Barros, Lorin Latarro, Zhailon Levingston, and Jeff Calhoun-that examine relationships, racial reckoning, and grief are brought to life by a cast featuring some of Broadway's brightest talent, including Tony Award winners Matt Doyle, Kelli O'Hara, and Brian Stokes Mitchell and Tony Award nominee Denée Benton.

· Skyscraper Lullaby, written and directed by Olivier Award nominee James Fritz, is a thrilling psychological journey about two parents who process the disappearance of their toddler in vastly different ways, starring Stephanie Hsu, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Arian Moayed.

· An emerging writer is invited to a canceled actor's private island to escape mid-pandemic New York and faces a toxic working environment in Complicity Island by Nick Jones and directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The satirical look at cancel culture features a cast including Ato Blankson-Wood, Mandi Masden, Richard Kind, and Alan Ruck.

· Jason Gotay's uplifting musical narrative about self-acceptance, Where You'll Find Me, which was recorded live at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York, and directed by Jack Cummings I

MORE ABOUT THE NEW RELEASES

A soul-stirring new musical conceived by New York Times bestselling novelist Jodi Picoult and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, Breathe places listeners inside the walls of five homes during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Filled with songs and vignettes that examine new relationships, rekindling flames, parenting, racial reckoning, and grief during a pandemic, this incredibly timely world premiere-written and produced online in 2020 in real time as events unfolded-reflects the very topics that weighed on the hearts and minds of Americans. Featuring heartwarming music from five different songwriting teams, including Rebecca Murillo & Rob Rokicki, Daniel Mertzlufft & Kate Leonard, Doug Besterman & Sharon Vaughn, Douglas Lyons & Ethan Pakchar, and Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, as well as mind-blowing performances from Broadway's top talent-Tony winners Kelli O'Hara and Brian Stokes Mitchell and Matt Doyle, Tony nominee Denée Benton, powerhouses Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, T. Oliver Reid, Daniel Yearwood, Max Clayton, Rubén J. Carbajal, and Josh Davis-Breathe is a powerfully touching production that shines a glimmering light on the reality of adjusting to a virtual world.

Skyscraper Lullaby by James Fritz

As they recount the events surrounding the disappearance of their toddler-one with a tendency to bite-two parents cope with grief in vastly different ways. While the father wrestles with feelings of guilt, the mother is convinced she's spotted the boy in frightening TV news reports...though let's just say he looks nothing like the precocious little boy they remember from a decade ago. A heart-pounding, psychological journey of unimaginable proportions thrillingly brought to life by Arian Moayed, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Stephanie Hsu (as a young doctor in the midst of disaster), James Fritz's Skyscraper Lullaby is a haunting examination of the ways we cope with tragedy, complicity, and remorse...or the lack thereof.

Complicity Island by Nick Jones

It's the artist's age-old dilemma: follow your conscience or follow the cash. So when a canceled movie star reaches out to up-and-coming writer Ivey Viola to discuss a mysterious project, she uses the opportunity to escape mid-pandemic New York for his private island with her roommate in tow. However, once on the island, she realizes that the cost of working with the toxic, closeted actor might be more than she's willing to accept...or can refuse. In this satirical new play from Nick Jones, Complicity Island explores the business of "show business," offering a radical, irreverent look at cancel culture, the Hollywood elite, and the real price of selling out. The all-star cast includes Ato Blankson Wood, Mandi Masden, Richard Kind, Jeremy Shamos, Alan Ruck, Marc Kudisch, and Chris Myers.

Where You'll Find Me by Jason Gotay

Listen as stage and screen performer Jason Gotay (Gossip Girl, Evita) brings his breathtaking vocals and gift of storytelling to this musical narrative about his journey to self-acceptance. With soulful interpretations of musical theater selections and pop favorites, the Bring it On: The Musical actor walks us through transformational moments of his past while paying homage to the fierce women who have inspired him. Walk with stage talent Gotay through this glistening, soulful journey to Oz.

