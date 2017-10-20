Kathleen Turner Brings FINDING MY VOICE to Feinstein's at the Nikko This Weekend

Stage and screen icon Kathleen Turner will bring her one-woman show, Finding My Voice, to Feinstein's at the Nikko for two performances only - tonight, October 20 (8 p.m.) and tomorrow, October 21 (8 p.m.).

In Finding My Voice, Turner lends her trademark husky voice to classic songs from the Great American songbook and shares personal anecdotes and stories from her celebrated career.

Tickets for Kathleen Turner range in price from $42 - $80 and are available now by calling 866.663.1063 or visiting www.ticketfly.com.

"I am very excited to bring Finding My Voice to San Francisco, one of my favorite cities, and to perform at the intimate Feinstein's at the Nikko," says Turner.

Kathleen Turner has garnered critical acclaim for her performances in movies including "Body Heat," for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe; "Romancing the Stone" and "Prizzi's Honor," which earned her a Golden Globe Award for each; "Peggy Sue Got Married," which brought Turner both an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination; and "War of the Roses," and yet another Golden Globe nomination. Turner's extensive film credits also include "The Man with Two Brains" with Steve Martin, "Jewel of the Nile" with Michael Douglas, "The Accidental Tourist," "V.I. Warshawski," John Waters' "Serial Mom," "Naked in New York," "Moonlight and Valentino," "The Real Blonde," and Sofia Coppola's "The Virgin Suicides." Ms. Turner had a major recurring role playing the role of Sue Collini on Showtime's hit series, "Californication," as well as the starring role in an independent film called "The Perfect Family." Her most recent film, "Dumb & Dumber To" with Jim Carey and Jeff Daniels, was in theaters in 2014 and made nearly $200 million dollars worldwide.

Ms. Turner has also starred on Broadway in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress, Indiscretions, The Graduate, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, for which she received a second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress. Ms. Turner starred as Molly Ivins in Red Hot Patriot: The Kick Ass Wit of Molly Ivins at Philadelphia Theater Center, The Geffen in Los Angeles and Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. She also starred on Broadway as a nun in HIGH and took the show on tour for some of 2011 and 2012. In 2015, she starred opposite Ian McDiarmid in Bakersfield Mist in the West End and following that she went to Berkeley Rep where she reprised her role in Red Hot Patriot: The Kick Ass Wit of Molly Ivins. Most recently, Ms. Turner returned to Arena Stage performing in Joan Didion's The Year of the Magical Thinking.

In addition to her film and stage credits, Turner wrote of her many accomplishments and life experiences in her 2008 autobiography titled "Send Yourself Roses: Thoughts on my Life, Love, and Leading Roles," which secured a position on The New York Times Best Seller List and was recently recorded by Ms. Turner as an audiobook.

Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko presents a wide range of entertainers from stage and screen all within an intimate 140-seat cabaret setting. There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Cheese and dessert platters will also be available in the showroom.

Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Restaurant Anzu, Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor, serves sustainable California cuisine enhanced with Asian flavors. Restaurant Anzu will also offer Feinstein's at the Nikko guests a special three-course prix-fixe dinner ($45 per person) prior to all performances. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100. For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles