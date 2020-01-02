Kathleen Chalfant, Samantha Bee, and More Announced for SPARE RIB Benefit Readings
Casting has been announced for three upcoming benefit performances of Winter Miller's Spare Rib at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater later this month.
Tony Award-nominee Kathleen Chalfant will lead a rotating cast of actors, including Cindy Cheung (High Maintenance), Jeanine Serralles (Girls), Lily Santiago-Hudson (Othello), Pernell Walker (The Deuce), Maryann Plunkett (Little Women), Kate Rigg (The Jammer), Paige Gilbert (The Rose Tattoo), Purva Bedi (Dance Nation), Susan Hyon (Happy Hour), Zoe Winters (Succession), and more.
Performances of this new work about pioneers of the reproductive freedom movement will be hosted by a different activist each night, including late night comedian, Samantha Bee.
In addition to raising funds for a full production of Spare Rib, proceeds from the evening will be donated to fund abortions at clinics in communities in North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Kansas. The production is also a celebration of the Roe v. Wade ruling and the anniversary of women's suffrage.
The benefit readings will be held January 15, 16, and 22 at 7:30 PM at Rattlestick. Tickets are available here.
