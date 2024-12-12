Kariné Poghosyan Will Perform at the National Opera Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Critically acclaimed Armenian-American pianist Kariné Poghosyan will present her Recital Broadcasts on Last Sundays on Sunday, December 29 at 4pm at the National Opera Center’s Scorca Hall to a limited live audience.

The latest edition of her broadcasts on Patreon is titled “From My CDs” Recital 4: Ballets, featuring a towering program of Aram Khachaturian’s Adagio, from the ballet Spartacus, arranged by M. Cameron, Igor Stravinsky’s Trois Mouvements de Petrouchka, Aram Khachaturian’s Oror (“Lullaby”), from the ballet Gayaneh, arranged by K. Poghosyan, and Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, arranged by Guido Agosti. The award-winning pianist has been praised for her “ability to get to the heart of the works she performs.” Recital Broadcasts on Last Sundays is sponsored by Seta Nazarian, in memory of her mother Artemis Nazarian.

With her broadcast series of live performances, Kariné Poghosyan has changed the way audiences listen to and absorb classical music. Her superb pianism, warm demeanor, and electric energy offer an uplifting, educational, and most captivating experience. Capable of performing the world’s greatest classical masterpieces with virtuosic technical mastery and passion, she lives every note of every piece she plays, uniquely enchanting her audiences in a magical musical adventure. Her performances exemplify the difference between listening to music and truly experiencing music. As such, they ultimately bring a fresh excitement to the classical realm that transcends generations.