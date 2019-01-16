KISS ME KATE 'Kissing Booths' To Pop-Up Around NYC Begin Tomorrow

Click Here for More Articles on KISS ME KATE

In celebration of Kiss Me, Kate's Valentine's Day first preview, Roundabout Theatre Company is hosting Valentine's-themed pop-up "kissing booths" in Midtown Manhattan throughout January and February.

Kisses are not provided, but bring your sweetheart (or just yourself) and stop by for limited edition Kiss Me, Kate Valentine's candy, exclusive photo ops, and a chance to win free tickets to Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway!

Fans are invited to snap a photo in the booth, then share online with #kissmekate for extra chances to win.

Booth Locations:

Thursday, January 17, 1-4pm

The Drama Book Shop - 250 W. 40th Street

Wednesday, January 23, 1-4pm

Stubhub - 1412 Broadway

Friday, February 1, 4-7pm

MAC Times Square - 1540 Broadway

Thursday, February 7, 3-5pm

DoubleTree Times Square West - 350 W. 40th Street

Friday, February 15, 3-5pm

Studio 54 Lobby - 254 W. 54th Street

Learn more at www.roundabouttheatre.org/candyhearts.

