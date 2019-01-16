KISS ME KATE 'Kissing Booths' To Pop-Up Around NYC Begin Tomorrow
In celebration of Kiss Me, Kate's Valentine's Day first preview, Roundabout Theatre Company is hosting Valentine's-themed pop-up "kissing booths" in Midtown Manhattan throughout January and February.
Kisses are not provided, but bring your sweetheart (or just yourself) and stop by for limited edition Kiss Me, Kate Valentine's candy, exclusive photo ops, and a chance to win free tickets to Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway!
Fans are invited to snap a photo in the booth, then share online with #kissmekate for extra chances to win.
Booth Locations:
- Thursday, January 17, 1-4pm
The Drama Book Shop - 250 W. 40th Street
- Wednesday, January 23, 1-4pm
Stubhub - 1412 Broadway
- Friday, February 1, 4-7pm
MAC Times Square - 1540 Broadway
- Thursday, February 7, 3-5pm
DoubleTree Times Square West - 350 W. 40th Street
- Friday, February 15, 3-5pm
Studio 54 Lobby - 254 W. 54th Street
Learn more at www.roundabouttheatre.org/candyhearts.