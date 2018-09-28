KINKY BOOTS Will Close On Broadway This Spring

Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that the Tony Award-winning, record-shattering Broadway production of Kinky Boots will play its final performance on April 7, 2019. At the time of its closing, the musical will be the 25th longest-running production in Broadway history, having played 2,507 regular performances and 34 previews.

Kinky Boots will continue playing on stages throughout the globe, and is currently represented with a London production in its fourth year (having won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical), a UK & Ireland Tour which just launched this week in Northampton UK where the story began, a North American National Tour in its fifth year, a production in Hamburg, Germany and a Japanese production returning to Tokyo and Osaka for a second season this coming Spring. Previous international productions of Kinky Boots include a Korean production which completed a third successful season this past spring, an extended run in Toronto (winner of the Dora Award for Best Musical) and an award-winning Australian production which concluded in October 2017. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

In a statement, Ms. Roth and Mr. Luftig said, "We are so grateful to have given millions of theatregoers all over the world the powerful message and infectious spirit of Kinky Boots. So many talented and dedicated individuals - both on stage and behind the scenes - have contributed to its tremendous success, and we are forever grateful to each and every one of them."

Co-creators Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper added, "When we first set out to make this show, we never could have imagined the success it would have here on Broadway and around the world. We speak on behalf of the entire company when we say how grateful we are to the fans who have embraced our work across four continents, and counting!"

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell also said, "I'll never forget the very first performance of this show, back in Chicago in the fall of 2012. It was one of those magical nights in the theater, when the material connects with its audiences in exactly the way you hope for. It felt like a gift from the theater gods then, and it still does to this day. In the years since, we have witnessed attitudes towards gender non-conformity start to change all across America in ways we couldn't have begun to imagine in 2012. It's never easy saying farewell to a beloved production, but knowing that Kinky Boots is leaving a more accepting world than the one it was born into is hugely gratifying for everyone involved."

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.

Based on the Miramax film written by Geoff Deane & Tim Firth, Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

The current Broadway cast of Kinky Boots includes: J. Harrison Ghee (as Lola), Mark Ballas (Charlie Price), Carrie St. Louis (as Lauren), Daniel Stewart Sherman, Caroline Bowman, Marcus Neville, James Delisco Beeks, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Fred Odgaard, Kyle Post, Joey Taranto, Corey Mach, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jennifer Perry, Adinah Alexander, Eugene Barry-Hill, Stephen Berger, Damien Brett, Justin Colombo, Alfred Dalpino, Holly Davis, Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile, Blair Goldberg, Cooper Lantz, John Jeffrey Martin, Julia McLellan, Michael Milkanin, Connor Mills, Christian Mullins, Nathan Peck, Eric Walker, Jr.

The design team for Kinky Boots includes Tony® Award nominee David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony® Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony® Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design),Randy Houston Mercer (Make-up Design), Telsey + Company (Casting), with Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

Tickets for Kinky Boots ($55 - $163) are available for purchase in person at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre box office (Monday - Saturday, 10am - 8pm; Sunday, 12pm - 6 pm), online at www.ticketmaster.com. For information on group sales, contact Group Sales Box Office/Broadway.com atgroups@broadway.com or 1-800-BROADWAY, ext 2.

The Performance schedule for Kinky Boots is as follows: Tuesday at Kinky Boots The performance schedule for 7pm, Wednesday at 2pm and 8pm, Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm. See KinkyBootsTheMusical.com for variations.

There is a general ticket lottery for each performance; lottery entries will be accepted online (lottery.kinkybootsthemusical.com) beginning one week prior up to 11am EST the day before the desired performance, and names will be chosen at random, for a limited number of $40 tickets. See KinkyBootsTheMusical.com for details and restrictions.

Kinky Boots is produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergere, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, Brian Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp, and Jujamcyn Theaters.

