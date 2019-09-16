KINGKILLER CHRONICLE From Lin-Manuel Miranda Not Moving Forward At Showtime, Lionsgate TV to Shop Project

Showtime has passed on Lin-Manuel Miranda's television series adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle, according to Deadline. Miranda is the executive producer on the series, which is based on the bestselling Patrick Rothfuss book series.

The project, which is produced by Lionsgate, landed at Showtime in October 2017 and has now been released back to Lionsgate TV, which has begun shopping the project.

The pilot was written by John Rogers, who is set to serve as showrunner. Miranda is expected to compose music for the series.

The Kingkiller Chronicle will follow a pair of wandering performers on their adventures through the unique and startling world of Temerant, immersing audiences in a universe of unexpected heroes, mystical places, and terrifying dark forces. It is a world that has delighted readers and critics alike, selling more than 10 million copies in 35 languages across the globe. The television adaption is a subversive origin story set a generation before the events of the trilogy's first novel, The Name of the Wind.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda recently reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana and recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.

Read the original article on Deadline.





