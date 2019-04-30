K-FACTOR: AN ORCHESTRAL EXPLORATION OF K-POP Announced At Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announces the presentation of K-Factor: An Orchestral Exploration of K-pop, June 20 at Alice Tully Hall. The concert features a 50-piece orchestra and delves into formal innovations in Korean popular music.

K-Factor juxtaposes well-known hits by K-pop artists like Blackpink, BTS, EXO, Red Velvet, and Seo Taiji with musical selections from as early as the 1930s to explore the radical spirit behind much of Korean pop. Pianist JungJae Moon is the evening's featured special guest. Exclusive interviews and key context help frame the performance in an accompanying souvenir program. An after-party with DJ and drinks following the concert gives the audience the opportunity to mingle with the performers and creative team.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at KFactor.org. Single tickets for the performance begin at $25. Exclusive pre-sale access and special pricing is available to members of the Lincoln Center Young Patrons program. Join the Young Patrons here.

"So much goes into any one K-pop song, but the music has always been the core," said Eana Kim, a leading lyricist and creative in the Korean music industry, and K-Factor key advisor. "This program at Lincoln Center focuses on an adventurous side of Korean pop I've always felt deserves deeper consideration."

A free presentation and Q+A discussion the day prior to the event features SM Entertainment Executive Chris Lee, who has played a visionary role in the evolution of one of Asia's most influential entertainment companies and is a noted innovator within the K-pop industry. Moderated by the Asia Society's Tom Nagorski, the conversation provides insight into the growth of the international cultural phenomenon.

K-Factor: An Orchestral Exploration of K-pop

Thursday, June 20 at 8:00 pm

Alice Tully Hall

Yuga Cohler, conductor

Johan, arranger

Jakob Dorof, creative consultant

Eana Kim, key advisor

Jihoon Suk, key advisor

JungJae Moon, special guest



The True Value of K-pop

Wednesday, June 19 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

Q+A with SM Entertainment's Chris Lee; moderated by Asia Society's Tom Nagorski

Free; seating on a first-come, first-served basis





