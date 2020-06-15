Justin Mortelliti Releases New Single 'Graduwasted' Dedicated to the Class of 2020

Justin Mortelliti, most recently seen on Broadway in ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, has released a new single 'GRADUWASTED' as an ode to the class of 2020.

"In the early days of the pandemic when we were realizing that this thing would last longer than we ever imagined, events for the graduating class of 2020 had already begun to be cancelled. I have two cousins, Maria and Maia, who are both seniors this year and my heart was breaking for them. The memories of my own prom, senior musical, senior trip and the events leading up to graduation day are some of the best memories of my life. I got to thinking about how I could help make this time a little better for them. And a song was born. We all have a graduation anthem. A song that takes us back to that time in our life. Brings back the warm feeling of nostalgia and the colors of that summer. You're probably hearing your own song in your head right now. Graduwasted isn't just a party song, it's written with these kids' specific story in mind. Feeling like their memories have gone to waste but rising above, putting their fists in the air and moving forward into their lives fueled with the unique camaraderie that has been thrust upon this graduating class."

Mortelliti's other recent credits included the off-Broadway run of CLUELESS, and originating the role of Mr. Darcy in the new musical PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, recently streamed online earlier in quarantine. He's also been seen on Television in ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, MAN HUNT: DEADLY GAMES, NUMB3RS, and more. The single, dedicated to the class of 2020, is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, Youtube.

Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/justin-mortelliti/213049646

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/02yAicABYbXxVY8sYxVOr4

Check out the video below!

