Just The Melody Band To Ring In The New Year At The Westchester NYE Balldrop

Just The Melody Band is an all-star cast featuring a Grammy nominee and voices seen in tv/film and Broadway.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Welcome to Times Square in White Plains with music by Just The Melody Band, a ball drop, massive confetti display, and a fireworks show. In recent years, the White Plains NYE Spectacular has drawn a crowd of 15,000 to 30,000 people, and this year they'll be ringing in the New Year with a bang!

Led by singer, songwriter, and recording artist Melody Rodriguez, the band can be heard in numerous styles. From Top 40, Latin Pop, Boy Bands, and even beloved classics. The band also features the returning of the "Ryan Seacrest of Westchester" and electrifying MC, Edvin Ortega. The band also highlights Chris Jehnert (Lifetime) and Irene Blackman (Grammy nominee and Gold Record recipient).

Melody Rodriguez and Edvin Ortega were most recently lead soloists for a number dedicated to the World Cup ("El Mundial") as part of the Telemundo Upfronts 2022, which opened up the stage for Ozuna, and was directed by Broadway vet Luis Salgado.

Collective band credit highlights:Earth-Wind-and-Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Jay-z, Shaggy, The Rolling Stones, Miesa, NeedToBreathe, Gavin DeGraw, members of NYSYNC, 98 Degrees, O-Town. TKA, and Kristen Chenoweth.

For more on the band visit: JustTheMelodyBand.com or IG: @justthemelodyband.

This event is FREE to the public. There are Four Gated Entry Points to the event. Be sure to arrive early to expedite entry and enjoy the evening!

Main St. at Church St.

Renaissance Sq. at Williams St.

Martine Ave. at Mamaroneck Ave.

Court St. at Martine Ave.*

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Start: December 31, 2022 @10:00 pm

End: January 1, 2023 @12:30 am

VENUE

Main Street at Court Street

White Plains, NY United States

 



