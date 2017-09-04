Just In! Adele Reportedly in Talks for New OLIVER! Film

According to The Sun, pop star Adele is in talks to play Nancy in an upcoming new film adaptation of the hit musical, OLIVER! The British paper writes that after being approached by the film's producers that the star's potential first acting role is currently being considered. The paper notes that "A source close to Adele - mum to four-year-old Angelo - said: 'It would be a major part for her and she's seriously considering it. She's talked about Angelo being her number one priority and she sees this as a role that he could appreciate too. It would be a new challenge for her but one she would definitely be up for."

Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Working Title Films, who together helped make the 2012 film revival of musical LES MISERABLES. When first buzzed about back in 2015, reports had Tony- and Oliver-winning choreographer Matthew Bourne on the creative team as well as director Toby Haynes. No word though if the pair are still attached.

In 2011, 2012 and 2016, Billboard named Adele Artist of the Year. In 2012, she was listed at number five on VH1's 100 Greatest Women in Music. Time magazine named her one of the most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2016. With sales of more than 100 million records, Adele is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

OLIVER!, with music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, is based upon the novel OLIVER TWIST by Charles Dickens, which follows a boy who runs away from an orphanage and joins a group of pickpockets. It premiered in the West End in 1960, enjoying a long run, a successful Broadway production in 1963 and further tours and revivals. Major London revivals played in the late '70s, mid-'90s and late '00s -- all of which were produced by Mackintosh.

The first film adaptation, directed by Carol Reed, debuted in 1968 and won the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Sound, Best Music/Score and Best Art Direction/Set Decoration. OLIVER! starred Mark Lester as Oliver, Jack Wild as The Artful Dodger, Ron Moody as Fagin and Shani Wallis as Nancy.

