Julie Benko Announces Pregnancy!

Acclaimed actor, singer, and writer, Julie Benko, has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Jason Yeager! Benko made the announcement on her Instagram page, writing, "A Broadway baby… for real this time! @jyeagermusic and I cannot to meet you, baby, and start clowning around."

Known for her remarkable journey from understudy to stardom as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl, Benko received widespread acclaim and several prestigious awards, including Theatre World's Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence, and other titles such as the New York Times' 2022 Breakout Star for Theater and a spot in Crain's New York Business' 40 Under 40.

Beyond Broadway, Benko has headlined numerous sold-out shows at prestigious venues such as Birdland and 54 Below and performed as a guest soloist with various symphonies. As a writer, Benko has made her mark with her award-winning short film "The Newlywed's Guide to Physical Intimacy" and her full-length play "The District," a semifinalist at the 2022 Eugene O'Neil National Playwrights Conference.

Julie Benko's multifaceted career continues to flourish, and now she embarks on her most exciting role yet—motherhood. Congratulations to Julie and her husband Jason on this wonderful news!