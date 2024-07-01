Julia Murney, Nik Walker, and More Join the Cast of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ogunquit Playhouse has announced the full cast for their production of A Little Night Music. Directed by Hunter Foster, performances begin July 18, for a limited run through August 17 at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

Joining the previously announced Kathleen Turner (Film’s Romancing the Stone, Peggy Sue Got Married, War of the Roses) as Madame Armfeldt, the cast of A Little Night Music will star Julia Murney (Broadway’s Wicked) as Desiree Armfeldt, Lora Lee Gayer (Broadway’s Holiday Inn) as Countess Charlotte, Mike McGowan (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon) as Fredrik Egerman, Lauren Maria Medina (Marriott Theatre’s West Side Story) as Anne Egerman, Lily Philbrook (The Sound of Music Global Tour) as Fredrika, Mike Schwitter (Broadway’s Pippin) as Frid, Steven Telsey (Broadway’s Harmony) as Henrik Egerman, Nik Walker (Broadway’s Hamilton) as Count Carl-Magnus, and Gianna Yanelli (Ogunquit Playhouse’s Mystic Pizza) as Petra.

The cast will also include Jennifer Allen (Ogunquit Playhouse’s Sister Act) as Mrs. Sergstrem, Colin Anderson (National Tour of My Fair Lady) as Mr. Erlanson, Lianne Marie Dobbs (TV’s “The Gilded Age) as Mrs. Anderson, Michael Halling (Broadway’s My Fair Lady) as Mr. Lindquist, and Lillie Langston (American Theater Group’s A Little Night Music) as Mrs. Nordstrom. Scarlett Thomas (Ogunquit Playhouse’s The Sound of Music) will be the Fredrika understudy and Whitney Daniels, Chad Marge, and Francesca Mehrotra will be the production swings.

A Little Night Music will feature choreography by Shannon Lewis, scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon; lighting design by Richard Latta; costume design by Hunter Kaczorowski; sound design by Daniel Lundberg; and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. Jeffrey Campos is the Music Director, Devin Day is the Production Stage Manager, and Emma Power is the Assistant Stage Manager. Rachel Sabo-Hedges and Caitlin Belcik are the Associate Directors and Michael Uselmann is the Associate Music Director. Grace LeMieux is the Associate Choreographer. Casting is by ARC, Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche.

A Little Night Music, winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret, and desire. This musical celebration of love features the iconic song, "Send in the Clowns."

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman, A Little Night Music was originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Hal Prince.

A Little Night Music is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI.www.mtishows.com

ASL supported performances are Wednesday, July 31 (8:00pm) and Sunday, August 4 (2:00pm), made possible thanks to a partnership with Pine Tree Society and underwritten by a generous grant from The Roger R. and Theresa S. Thompson Endowment Fund, with additional support by the Margaret Burnham Charitable Trust.

Open Captioning is available for all performances from Wednesday, August 7 through Sunday, August 11, sponsored by Unum.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone (207.646.5511), and in person (10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME) daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.