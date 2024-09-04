Judson Arts to Present Fall Works In Progress Workshop Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Judson Arts, the arts ministry founded by Judson Memorial Church in Greenwich Village, in association with Playwrights Jonathan Caren and Bridget Anthony, announced its Fall arts program, including a monthly workshop for writers, actors, and musicians to be held Wednesday evenings commencing September 18th. The following projected dates for the program after that are October 16th, November 13th, and December 18th.

"With so many arts institutions shuttering their doors these past few years, I saw a need for artists to congregate and share works in their earliest stages," said playwright Jonathan Caren. "I am thrilled to partner with Judson Church, Bridget Anthony, and Reverend Micah Bucey as we cultivate community with an emphasis on providing writers, actors, and musicians with a safe place to learn and experience each other's work."

About Judson's Big Bang: Works in Progress:

The monthly cold reading series will take place in Judson's Meeting Room, accessible at the 239 Thompson St. entrance, with doors and free food starting at 6:30pm. Actors will be cast on a first-come, first-serve basis. Excerpts will be read in a salon-style setting at 7:30pm. The weekly workshop will feature a program including:

A community 'social hour' with food from 6:30-7:30 before the performances.

Live '10 minute' excerpts from original plays, screenplays, pilots, or essays in progress.

One live musical performance.

The structure of the evening will involve playwrights using ten-minute selections of works in progress that will be selected in advance before the evening through a submission process. Writers are encouraged to submit excerpts from works in progress that could benefit from live audience exposure, though no direct feedback or criticism will be provided.

Writers may start submitting works of ten pages or less to: judsonwednesdays@gmail.com. Songs may also be sent to that email using online links. Actors can arrive at the session and will be cast on a first-come basis. Written and musical works selected will be notified by September 10th, 2024 for the first session.

"Judson has never known how to be a church unless we have artists filling our sanctuary, queering our assumptions, and sending us back out into the world completely changed," said Reverend Micah Bucey, Senior Minister at Judson Memorial Church in Greenwich Village and Artistic Director of Judson Arts. "I can't wait for 'The Big Bang' to continue our long tradition of providing a sacred playground for co-creation and collaboration."

Please find additional promotional assets including flyers: LINKED HERE