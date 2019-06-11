Judith Light Joins Season Two of MANHUNT

Judith Light, Gethin Anthony and Jay O. Sanders are set to star alongside Jack Huston, Cameron Britton and Carla Gugino in Season 2 of Spectrum Originals and Lionsgate's anthology series MANHUNT: LONE WOLF.

Season 2 of MANHUNT: LONE WOLF will chronicle one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil - the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Bomber - and the media firestorm that consumed the life of Richard Jewell in its wake.The series is currently filming in Pittsburgh, PA.

Judith Light plays "Bobi" Jewell, Richard's mother who is astonished when her son is heralded in the national media as the hero of the Atlanta bombing. When Richard is unjustly accused of the bombing, Bobi finds herself at the center of the media maelstrom -- with nowhere to turn, and no way out except to fight.

Gethin Anthony plays Jack Brennan, the FBI lead agent in both the Richard Jewell case and manhunt for Eric Rudolph. Brennan begins as a true believer in the Bureau, but as both cases evolve in unexpected ways, he discovers that he may not be able to be loyal to both his institution and the truth.

Jay O. Sanders plays Watson Bryant, a semi-qualified real estate lawyer who becomes Richard's fiercest advocate. Watson is out of his depth on this criminal case, but he won't give up until he clears his friend's name and makes both the Feds and media pay.

Judith Light is known for her extensive body of television, film, and stage work. This fall she stars with Bette Midler and Ben Platt in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series THE POLITICIAN and in the musical finale of TRANSPARENT, Amazon Prime's Golden Globe-winning series, created by Jill Soloway, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination and multiple Emmy and Critics' Choice nominations. Last year, her role in Ryan Murphy's THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY garnered her an Emmy nomination and a Critics Choice nomination.

Light stars with Alec Baldwin and Mandy Patinkin in Before You Know It which premiered at Sundance and was picked up by distributor 1091; as well as Ms. White Light, that premiered at SXSW; and Lifetime's Nellie Bly with Christina Ricci. Upcoming, Light can be seen in film Hot Air with Steve Coogan.

In 2017, Light starred in God Looked Away with Al Pacino at The Pasadena Playhouse. In 2016, the play, All the Ways to Say I Love You(MCC) garnered her a Drama League Award nomination. For the Broadway production of Thérèse Raquin with Kiera Knightly, Light won an Outer Critics Circle Award. In 2012 and 2013, Light won two consecutive Tony and Drama Desk awards for her performances inOther Desert Cities and The Assembled Parties; these two performances dubbed her the first actress in nearly two decades to win consecutive Tonys. For the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Wit, she was awarded the Helen Hayes and Eliot Norton awards. In 2011, Light received a Tony nomination for her role as Marie Lombardi inLombardi, directed by Thomas Kail.

Light starred in and produced the film, Save Me, written by husband Robert Desiderio which premiered at Sundance in 2007. The year before, Light could be seen in the indie film Ira and Abby. Selected TV includes: UGLY BETTY (Emmy Nomination), LAW & ORDER: SVU, DALLAS, WHO'S THE BOSS, ONE LIFE TO LIVE (two consecutive Emmys).

Gethin Anthony is a UK born actor who appeared in two seasons of the critically acclaimed HBO series GAME OF THRONES as Renly Baratheon. Most recently, he was seen in Syfy's THE MAGICIANS. Previously, he starred as the infamous Charlie Manson in AQUARIUS for NBC. Gethin received his undergraduate degree at Oxford University and then went on to attend the prestigious LAMDA program. He has toured for a year with the Royal Shakespeare Company and recently was seen on stage in the production of "A Lie of the Mind" in the UK.

Jay O. Sanders, an accomplished stage actor who just this season gave celebrated performances in the title roles of both Uncle Vanya (Hunter Theater Project) and Cyrano (the famed Guthrie Theater), has also appeared in countless television roles, including (most recently) SNEAKY PETE, THE SINNER (Season 2), THE GOOD WIFE, CHICAGO MED, BLINDSPOT, PERSON OF INTEREST, AMERICAN ODYSSEY, LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT and TRUE DETECTIVE (Season 1). His feature films range from the soon-to-be-released DC Noir (scripted by George Pelecanos - THE DEUCE, TREME, THE WIRE) to Oliver Stone's JFK, Francis Ford Coppola's Tucker: The Man and His Dream, Sam Mendes' Revolutionary Road, The Day After Tomorrow, Edge of Darkness, Angels in the Outfield, Glory, Green Lantern, Half Nelson, and Tumbleweeds. His stage work includes The Rhinebeck Panorama, an internationally recognized collection of new plays in an ongoing collaboration with playwright/director Richard Nelson (originating at The Public Theater and subsequent world tours) and a long list of major roles in Shakespeare. Sanders is also a playwright (Unexplored Interior), author (A World In Common; an actor's diary), and prolific narrator of documentary films (NOVA, Secrets of the Dead, Nature, Wide Angle) and audiobooks (one of Audiofile Magazine's Golden Voices).





