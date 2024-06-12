Judith Clurman to Guest Conduct The Choral Society of the Hamptons in A MOZART PLAYLIST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Judith Clurman will guest conduct The Choral Society of the Hamptons in A Mozart Playlist: The Sacred, Secular, Scatological, & Sublime. The concert will be held at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 5:00 and 7:30pm. The Choral Society will be joined by soloists Amy Justman, Soprano; Heather Jones, Mezzo Soprano; Jason Weisinger , Tenor; and Joseph Beutel, Baritone. Members of the South Fork Chamber Orchestra will accompany the chorus, along with pianist/organist Jack Coen.

The program includes early sacred works for mixed chorus: “Kyrie in F Major” K. 33, “God Is Our Refuge” K. 20, and “Hosanna” K. 223; his first Missa Brevis, the “Missa Brevis in G Major” K 49; one of his final sacred works, the “Ave Verum Corpus” K. 618; two works that he wrote for his Masonic lodge, for tenor soloist and male voices: “Zerfließet heut’, geliebte Brüder” K. 483 and “Ihr unsre neuen Leiter” K. 484; four scatological canons: “O du eselhafter Martin” K. 560b, “Difficile lectu mihi mars” K. 559, “Bei Der Hitz im Sommer ess ich” K. App. IV/B (234), and “Bona nox! Bist a rechta Ox” K. 561; and three instrumental works: the string quintet version of “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” K. 525 (I. Allegro), his arrangement of the fugue in E Major, from Bach’s “Das wohltemperierte Klavier - “Fünf Fugen, KV. 405/3;” and the “Piano Sonata No. 9 in D,” K. 311 (I. Allegro Con Spiritu).



Judith Clurman says this about this unique program: “The Mozart Playlist introduces the audience to the many styles of Mozart’s music. The different parts of his personality are reflected in his choral, vocal and instrumental chamber works.”

As a conductor, chorus master, and educator, Judith Clurman has collaborated with some of the world’s most distinguished ensembles, composers, and institutions. A passionate advocate of new music and innovative programming, Clurman has commissioned premieres, developed ensembles, and directed work from the classical, theatre, television, and film repertoires. She is currently the musical director for Essential Voices USA and The Symphony Singers, teaches voice at The Manhattan School of Music and edits two choral series for Hal Leonard. She has worked with many of the world’s finest symphonies at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and has commissioned and conducted new works by over seventy composers, ranging from works by Milton Babbitt, Jennifer Higdon, and Pierre Jalbert to Marvin Hamlisch, Jason Robert Brown, and Stephen Schwartz. She has received two Emmy nominations and conducted Tania Léon’s music on the Grammy and Latin Grammy nominated CD, In Motion. Judith was Director of Choral Activities at The Juilliard School from 1989-2007 and was the vocal specialist at the National Endowment for the Arts/Columbia University Institute of Classical Music. www.judithclurman.com