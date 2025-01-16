Samantha Williams, Josh Strobl, & More to Star in CITY OF EMBER Industry Readings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical "The City of Ember", by S. Dylan Zwickel and Step Pażernov (based on the novel by Jeanne DuPrau) will receive industry readings on Monday, January 27that Sunlight Studios. With book by Zwickel, music by Pażernov, and lyrics by Zwickel and Pażernov.

The cast of "The City of Ember" features Samantha Williams (Pirates of The Penzance, Caroline or Change, Dear Evan Hansen), Josh Strobl (The Outsiders, Dear Evan Hansen), Nora Schell (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Spamilton, Jagged Little Pill), Sydney Kane (The Moss Maidens, Songs for Slutty Girls), David Alan Marshall, Deborah Tranelli (Hereafter, Dallas), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants, The King and I, Side Show), Conor McShane (TikTok, The Worst Person You Know Does a Solo Show), Marina Kondo (KPOP), and Abe Mitchell.

Based on the beloved young adult novel by Jeanne DuPrau, The City of Ember tells the story of a city that is the only light in a world of darkness. For hundreds of years, a generator nestled in the tunnels deep below the city has kept the lights on and a labyrinth of storerooms has provided everything the citizens could need. But now, the generator is failing and the storerooms are running low, and everyone seems to be in denial about the city's imminent demise--everyone, that is, except for two teenagers, hot-headed Doon and dreamer Lina. But can they work together to find a solution and save their people before it's too late? Part call to action and part cautionary tale, The City of Ember uses an idiosyncratic, mellotron-based chamber pop score to deliver a parable of greed, environmental disaster, good people doing nothing, and the bravery it takes to save a society on the brink of collapse.

The reading of "The City of Ember" will be produced by Don't Tell Your Father Productions, directed by S. Dylan Zwickel, music directed by Sean Eads, stage managed by Kyra Bowie, and assistant stage managed by Alisa Rabin.