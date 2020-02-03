Josh Groban, Jean-Luc Choplin and Kenny Leon to Be Honored at TDF's 2020 Gala

TDF, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone, (also known as Theatre Development Fund), which is in its 52nd year of service to audiences and the performing arts community, will present the TDF Founders Award to Josh Groban, the internationally renowned singer, songwriter, actor and founder of the FIND YOUR LIGHT FOUNDATION. The presentation will be made at TDF's 2020 Gala on Monday, March 23 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street, New York, NY).

At the gala, TDF will also honor French theatre producer, director and Artistic Director of Théâtre Marigny, Jean-Luc Choplin, who is responsible for introducing countless American Broadway musicals, performed in English, to French audiences (whose current production of Funny Girl in Paris has received international acclaim) and Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, (whose current productions are A Soldier's Play on Broadway and the Netflix production of American Son).

The TDF Founders Award was created in 2018 to honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated a deep commitment to TDF and its mission, and who embody TDF's vision of a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. In 2011 Mr. Groban created the FIND YOUR LIGHT FOUNDATION which is dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education - a mission TDF shares. Josh Groban will be the third recipient of the award which has previously been bestowed upon Graciela Daniele and James Lapine.

The funds raised at TDF's 2020 Gala will provide vital support for TDF's wide range of programs serving theatregoers and theatremakers. The Diplomatic Chair of the event is Her Excellency MAGUY MACCARIO DOYLE, Ambassador of Monaco to the United States and Canada. The Gala Chairs are HOLLY COHEN, JOHN EDELMANN, SHEILA C. JOHNSON and JACQUELINE LICALZI. Tables begin at $10,000 and individual tickets are available for $1,500 and $1,000.

To purchase tickets, journal ads, and for more information, contact: events@tdf.org or call 212.912.9770 ext. *384.





