Josh Gad Joins Zach Woods and Hugh Laurie In HBO's Out Of This World Comedy AVENUE 5

According to Deadline, Josh Gad is set to star in the forthcoming HBO comedy pilot with the current title AVENUE 5. The new show comes from Armando Iannucci, who created, wrote, and is executive producing. The series is described as futuristic comedy, taking place in outer space.

Gad joins the previously announced cast of Hugh Laurie (HOUSE) and Zach Woods (SILICON VALLEY), Rebecca Front (LEWIS) and Suzy Nakamura (EVAN ALMIGHTY). He will portray the role of millionaire Herman Judd, who earned his money through resorts and is bad at science.

Josh Gad is most known for his Tony nominated run in the hit musical THE BOOK OF MORMON. He is additionally known as THE VOICE of Olaf in Disney's FROZEN and forthcoming FROZEN 2. His other credits include MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and Disney's new live-action ARTEMIS FOWL.

Read more about it from Deadline here!

