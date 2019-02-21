Josh Gad Joins Zach Woods and Hugh Laurie In HBO's Out Of This World Comedy AVENUE 5

Feb. 21, 2019  

Josh Gad Joins Zach Woods and Hugh Laurie In HBO's Out Of This World Comedy AVENUE 5

According to Deadline, Josh Gad is set to star in the forthcoming HBO comedy pilot with the current title AVENUE 5. The new show comes from Armando Iannucci, who created, wrote, and is executive producing. The series is described as futuristic comedy, taking place in outer space.

Gad joins the previously announced cast of Hugh Laurie (HOUSE) and Zach Woods (SILICON VALLEY), Rebecca Front (LEWIS) and Suzy Nakamura (EVAN ALMIGHTY). He will portray the role of millionaire Herman Judd, who earned his money through resorts and is bad at science.

Josh Gad is most known for his Tony nominated run in the hit musical THE BOOK OF MORMON. He is additionally known as THE VOICE of Olaf in Disney's FROZEN and forthcoming FROZEN 2. His other credits include MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and Disney's new live-action ARTEMIS FOWL.

Read more about it from Deadline here!

Related Articles

VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Local 802 Will File Grievance Against BE MORE CHILL

Local 802 Will File Grievance Against BE MORE CHILL

Photos: All New Photos from BE MORE CHILL's Broadway Upgrade

Photos: All New Photos from BE MORE CHILL's Broadway Upgrade

Can't Wait for Bean in WAITRESS? Recap Her Past Performances!

Can't Wait for Bean in WAITRESS? Recap Her Past Performances!

More Hot Stories For You

  • BE MORE CHILL Breaks House Record In First Week On Broadway
  • THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical Will Hold Reading in London
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Paper Mill's MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION
  • Shoshana Bean Will Take Over the Role of Jenna in WAITRESS
  • Original St. Ann's Cast Members Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, and More Will Lead Broadway Run of OKLAHOMA!
  • Photo Flash: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Wreaks Havoc Off-Broadway

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE