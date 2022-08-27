Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat's David Archuleta Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will play through October 20

Aug. 27, 2022  
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat's David Archuleta Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat's star, David Archuleta takes over to take you behind the scenes of his day at Tuacahn Center for the Arts!

At just 16 years old, David Archuleta became the runner-up of Season 7 of "American Idol" with more than 30 million viewers. His first single "Crush," debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, eventually going double platinum worldwide. He starred in a television mini-series in the Philippines and after serving an LDS mission, David returned to successfully release music under his own indie label, Archie Music. Regularly selling out tours and with nine studio albums under his belt, he now resides in Nashville where he's able to collaborate with other songwriters and musicians. His most recent album, "Therapy Sessions" reached #1 on iTunes and it narrates his lifelong struggle with mental health, which Billboard Magazine dubbed as his "most vulnerable music yet." He is excited to make his theatrical stage debut at Tuacahn and is thankful for the support of everyone on this new venture.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will play at the Outdoor Ampitheatre at Tuacahn Center for the Arts through October 20, with David Archuleta playing the role of Joseph through September 3.

From the musical genius of Andrew Lloyd Weber (Phantom of the Opera) and Tim Rice (Beauty and the Beast) comes one of the most popular musicals of the last 50 years. This telling of the biblical story of Joseph and his brothers is filled with great music, costumes, laughter, joy, and heart. Utilizing many different styles of music from pop/rock to country to musical comedy this sparkling show follows young Joseph as he faces adversity and triumphs through his dreams and his strong, unwavering faith. Joseph includes the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door." This show has entertained tens of millions of people and is guaranteed to thrill and delight your family!



Related Stories

From This Author - Social Watch


BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY's Roy Brown Takes Over Our Instagram Today!BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY's Roy Brown Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
August 5, 2022

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Roy Brown takes over to take you behind the scenes of his day at Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, at Tuacahn Center for the Arts.
BETWEEN THE LINES's Wren Rivera Takes Over Our Instagram TodayBETWEEN THE LINES's Wren Rivera Takes Over Our Instagram Today
June 15, 2022

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Wren Rivera takes over to take you behind the scenes of their day at Between the Lines Off-Broadway.
CHICAGO at The Muny's Gabi Stapula Takes Over Our Instagram TodayCHICAGO at The Muny's Gabi Stapula Takes Over Our Instagram Today
June 13, 2022

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Gabi Stapula takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at Chicago at The Muny.
SIX's Samantha Pauly Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony AwardsSIX's Samantha Pauly Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards
June 10, 2022

Tune in to our Instagram story on Sunday, as Samantha Pauly takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at the Tony Awards.
Encores! INTO THE WOODS' Brooke Ishibashi Takes Over Our Instagram TodayEncores! INTO THE WOODS' Brooke Ishibashi Takes Over Our Instagram Today
May 7, 2022

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Brooke Ishibashi takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at New York City Center's Encores! production of Into the Woods.