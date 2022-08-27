Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat's David Archuleta Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat's star, David Archuleta takes over to take you behind the scenes of his day at Tuacahn Center for the Arts!

At just 16 years old, David Archuleta became the runner-up of Season 7 of "American Idol" with more than 30 million viewers. His first single "Crush," debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, eventually going double platinum worldwide. He starred in a television mini-series in the Philippines and after serving an LDS mission, David returned to successfully release music under his own indie label, Archie Music. Regularly selling out tours and with nine studio albums under his belt, he now resides in Nashville where he's able to collaborate with other songwriters and musicians. His most recent album, "Therapy Sessions" reached #1 on iTunes and it narrates his lifelong struggle with mental health, which Billboard Magazine dubbed as his "most vulnerable music yet." He is excited to make his theatrical stage debut at Tuacahn and is thankful for the support of everyone on this new venture.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will play at the Outdoor Ampitheatre at Tuacahn Center for the Arts through October 20, with David Archuleta playing the role of Joseph through September 3.

From the musical genius of Andrew Lloyd Weber (Phantom of the Opera) and Tim Rice (Beauty and the Beast) comes one of the most popular musicals of the last 50 years. This telling of the biblical story of Joseph and his brothers is filled with great music, costumes, laughter, joy, and heart. Utilizing many different styles of music from pop/rock to country to musical comedy this sparkling show follows young Joseph as he faces adversity and triumphs through his dreams and his strong, unwavering faith. Joseph includes the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door." This show has entertained tens of millions of people and is guaranteed to thrill and delight your family!