Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora Will Reprise Roles in HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora will join the Broadway company of Here Lies Love, the musical from the minds of Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music). The duo will be recreating the critically acclaimed roles they originated off-Broadway.

Here Lies Love, which tells the story of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, will begin performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, the show's home at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) will be transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

Jose Llana portrays Ferdinand Marcos, the tenth president of the Philippines whose 20-year dictatorship spanned 1965-1986. He was the husband of Imelda Marcos. He lived in exile in the United States until his death in 1989.

Conrad Ricamora portrays Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, a Philippine senator, opposition leader and Marcoses' primary critic. His assassination in 1983 ignited the People Power Revolution which finally ousted Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos from power.

Both actors received Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their performances at the Public Theater off-Broadway. Ricamora previously reprised his role in the show's Seattle Rep production.

Jose Llana said, "This is a dream: to be a Filipino actor, playing a Filipino character, telling a crucial part of Filipino history, which is also part of American history. I'm honored to return to Here Lies Love. We built a family creating this show 10 years ago, and now we get to do it again on Broadway. See you on the dance floor!"

Conrad Ricamora said, "Working on Here Lies Love allowed me to embrace my Filipino heritage--all that Pinoy pride! This is a huge moment for increasing representation on stage, and I'm so excited and proud to bring this revolutionary show to Broadway."

An international casting search is now underway for the remaining company of 20+ actors.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Monday, March 27 at 10:00am EST online at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200.

More information about the wide variety of standing and seating options available throughout the theater's reconstructed space will be announced soon. Sign up now at HereLiesLoveBroadway.com for early access to tickets.

Additional Show Information

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle "G" Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Giselle "G" Töngi, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney, Bobby Garcia and Girlie Rodis, Miranda Gohh, Rob Laqui, Georgina Pazcoguin, Yasuhiro Kawana, Triptyk Studios, Shira Friedman, and Hunter Arnold/TBD Theatricals.

Biographies

JOSE LLANA (Ferdinand Marcos) returns to this role after creating it at the Public Theater off-Broadway (Lortel nom). Broadway credits include The King & I (Lincoln Center and US/UK tours), The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award), Wonderland, Flower Drum Song, Rent, Streetcorner Symphony and the 1996 revival of The King & I. Additional New York theater credits include his many collaborations with the Public Theater including Saturn Returns, On The Town and Twelfth Night. Appearing on numerous cast albums, Jose is also a best-selling recording artist on the VIVA Philippines label. He has made two appearances with American Songbook at Lincoln Center, which led to the release of his second solo CD, "Altitude." Twitter / Instagram: @thejosellana

CONRAD RICAMORA (Ninoy Aquino). TV: 6 seasons opposite Viola Davis in "How To Get Away With Murder" (Oliver), recurring role on "The Resident." Film: Fire Island, Over The Moon, Talladega Nights, The Light of the Moon, Raising Christopher (writer/producer/actor). Broadway: The King And I (Lincoln Center - Grammy Nomination). Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Here Lies Love (Public Theater - Theatre World Award, Lortel nomination), Soft Power (Public Theater - Drama Desk, Lortel, Grammy Nominations); Regional: Soft Power (Ahmanson Theatre); Tartuffe, Woyzeck, Fuddy Mears (Clarence Brown Theatre); Romeo and Juliet, Richard III, Midsummer (Utah Shakespeare Festival); The Taming of the Shrew (North Carolina Shakespeare Festival). Education: MFA, University of Tennessee; Film Actors Studio of Charlotte. Awards: 2016 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award and 2017 Equality California Award. Twitter / Instagram: @Conradricamora