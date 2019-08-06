Jonathan Cerullo Named Artistic Associate At Amas Musical Theatre

Award-winning director and choreographer Jonathan Cerullo (The Boys from Syracuse, Big Apple Circus), has been named an Artistic Associate at Amas Musical Theatre. Donna Trinkoff announced Cerullo will be joining SDC director and choreographer Christopher Scott and Lynne Taylor-Corbett.

Cerullo recently wrote and staged Amas @50, celebrating the companies 50th Anniversary, as well as Harry Belafonte, Shelly Berger, Sharleen Cooper Cohen, and Donna Trinkoff. The celebration was hosted by Tony Award winner Lillias White and featured Christopher Jackson, Leslie Uggams and Len Cariou.

He has worked on Broadway as choreography consultant: Say, Goodnight Gracie, assistant director and/or choreo: Band in Berlin, Anna Karenina, The Three Musketeers, was in the original Broadway cast: Legs Diamond, National Tour: CATS and Sweet Charity with Donna McKechnie. Also, in New York, he was Choreographer for Big Apple Circus' Carnivale! & Picturesque at Lincoln Center.

His critically acclaimed (almost!) all-male production of The Boys from Syracuse opened Musical Tonight! 20th Season at the Lion Theatre. In 2017 Jonathan produced and directed the sold-out 30th Anniversary Concert of the Tony-nominated musical Legs Diamond at Feinstein's / 54 Below gathering back many of the original cast members. Earlier in 2017 he created, wrote and directed for Tony Award-winning lyricists and composer, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, The Flip Side, The Unknown Gems of Ahrens and Flaherty and No Foolin' at Amas Music Theatre.

Jonathan in 2016 won Best Director Award; Fictitious, Theater Now NY. He directed the NYMF reading of Windywoo and her Naughty Naughty Pets, was the choreographer for Under Fire, which won NYMF's 2009 Best of Fest. At the 2016 Fresh Fruit Festival, he was director & choreographer for Chance, which won the Fruity Award for Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Performance in a Musical for Courter Simmons. Other off-Broadway credits include director at La Mama; Pins and Needles, NYC Town Hall; Uta Hagen's 50 Year Tribute, and Wonderful Town for the Equity Library Theatre.

TV: created and directed at Canada's Royal Theatre, Dear Mr. Gershwin, filmed for CBC TV, choreographer: Great Performances Evening At Pops, assistant director: Donny Osmond's, This Is The Moment, Natalie Cole's Christmas Special. Film: associate choreographer: The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, The Cowboy Way. He also conceived, produced and directed the SDC Foundation's tribute video for the Mr. Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre.

Regionally: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Goodspeed, Arena Stage, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Uta Hagen's Dance Instructor in Six Dance Lessons; Geffen Playhouse, Theatre By The Sea, North Shore Music Theatre, and the Fort Worth Arts Center.

He is a proud member of SDC, the Stage Director & Choreographers Society, Actors Equity Association, The Dramatist Guild, has served as Vice-Chair and produced the 2016 SDC Foundation's Joe A. Callaway Award, as well as a nominator for the Lucille Lortel Awards. Jonathan currently sits on the Associate Board for the NY Music Theatre Festival and an Artistic Advisor for the Music Theatre Factory. He has been a guest speaker for Career Transition for Dancers, NY Foundation for the Arts and The Abbott Center for Music Theatre Studies at Temple University.

Amas Musical Theatre is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals through the celebration of diversity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of underserved young people in the New York area.

Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You