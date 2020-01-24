Join the Miranda Family at an Intimate, Private Performance of THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN

Join Lin-Manuel, Luis, Luz, Vanessa, Luz Miranda Crespo, and Luis Crespo and the rest of the Miranda family at a private performance of The Unsinkable Molly Brown on February 28th at Abrons Arts Center in New York City!

This intimate, special performance is for the Miranda family and their closest friends.

After the performance, enjoy a talk-back with the cast and Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Transport Group presents a newly reimagined version of the beloved The Unsinkable Molly Brown, a can't live with him/can't live without him love story about a woman who rejected the notion that it's a man's world, even when that man was her husband. Vibrant, progressive, and ready to fight for the underdog, this unlikely hero was a champion of women's rights, labor rights, immigration reform, even animal rights.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown follows the story of Margaret "Molly" Brown in her rags-to-riches journey from the silver mines of Colorado to the heights of high society, culminating in a fateful voyage on the Titanic.

Transport Group's production marks this show's off-Broadway debut, and first production in New York since its Broadway premiere in 1960: the character you love, the songs you remember, a brand new, real-life story.

Luis has been fascinated by the character of Molly Brown ever since he saw the classic MGM movie musical, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, at 10 years old in Puerto Rico. He connected with her drive, her tenacity and her ability to make a success of her life from very humble beginnings. It also didn't hurt that her movie persona came packed with the irresistible charm and talent of Debbie Reynolds!

He saw the movie again on his first night in New York City - playing on TV at 2am - and it may have set the tone for his life here! Luis celebrated his 60th birthday with a screening of the movie and has flown across the country to see productions of the stage musical.

Now that the there's another onstage production in New York City starring the exuberant Beth Malone, we hope you can join the entire Miranda family for a special evening of theater with The Unsinkable Molly Brown!

Dates

Experience occurs on Feb 28, 2020.

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

Minor must be accompanied by an adult.

Approximate duration: 3 hours.

Meet and greet with Lin-Manuel, Luis, Luz, Vanessa, Luz Miranda Crespo, and Luis Crespo will be in a group setting.

Winner may take a photo.

Winner may bring something small to be signed.

