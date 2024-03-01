UK WILLY WONKA EXPERIENCE Promoter Issues Second Apology, Promises Refunds

The promoter of the viral Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow has issued a second apology.

Deadline reported that promoter Billy Coull posted the apology and explanation on Facebook, promising full refunds to disappointed attendees.

He wrote, “I am reaching out to address the recent cancellation of the “Willys Chocolate Experience” event. Firstly, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to each and every one of you who was looking forward to this event. I understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and for that, I am truly sorry."

He continues, “Unfortunately, last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue on and push through and now realize we probably should have cancelled first thing this morning instead...Regarding the refunds, I am committed to rectifying this situation. All 850 Transactions will be continue to be refunded has been posted to ensure transparency and to demonstrate my commitment to making this right for everyone affected."

The event, which made global news, promised an immersive experience inspired by the world of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, instead delivering a handful of actors in a warehouse, sparsely themed with Wonka-style decor.

Read the full story at Deadline.