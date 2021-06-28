John Lithgow Joins DEXTER Reboot

A familiar face will be popping up on the upcoming reboot of the Showtime series, Dexter. Deadline is reporting that stage and screen star John Lithgow has signed on for a short appearance on the show's revival.

*Dexter spoilers ahead.*

Lithgow is best known to Dexter fans as one of the show's most notorious villains, family man Arthur Mitchell, also known as the Trinity Killer. Lithgow won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance on the show's fourth season.

According to the report, Lithgow is only scheduled to film for a day or so on the upcoming series.

Details as to how the show plans to revive Lithgow's character (who was murdered by Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan at the end of season four) are scarce but Deadline writes that the show's writing team has found a way to weave Trinity back into the show's larger narrative.

Showtime has not confirmed his casting.

John Lithgow is an American actor, poet, author and singer. Prolific in films, television and on stage, Lithgow is the recipient of numerous accolades, including, two Golden Globe Awards, two Tony Awards and six Emmy Awards.

His well-known film and television roles include The World According to Garp, Terms of Endearment, Kinsey, Bombshell, 3rd Rock From the Sun and The Crown, among many others.

His distinguished Broadway career includes starring roles in The Changing Room, The Sweet Smell of Success, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Stories By Heart. In 2007, he made his Royal Shakespeare Company debut as Malvolio in Neil Bartlett's production of Twelfth Night .

He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame, and has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.