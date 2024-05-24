John Leguizamo's OUR HOOD Reading Comes to The Center At West Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Center at West Park will present a reading of John Leguizamo's new play Our Hood, an innovative adaptation of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, on May 30th and 31st as part of their American Playwrights Series.

Our Hood transports audiences to the vibrant streets of 1990s' Queens. The Our Hood reading will star Luna-Velez/">Luna Velez (Dexter, Spider Man), Ani Mesa (Superior, Maternal), Trey Santiago-Hudson (The Walking Dead, Emotional Logical) , Maria-Christina Oliveras (Blue Bloods, Hadestown), Jhulenty Delossantos (Uncoupled, East New York), Gary Perez (Fatal Attraction, East New York), Kim Ramirez (New Amsterdam, The Black List), and Xavier Padin (Upright Citizens Brigade). The reading will be directed by Aaron Gonzalez (Ghetto Klown, Motherf*cker With the Hat) and stage managed by TaTyana Smith (Masterpiece, On Site Opera).

The Center at West Park's American Playwrights Series is a collection of readings showcasing plays written by renowned playwrights and writers of our time. The program kicked off in Fall 2023 with Kenneth Lonnergan's This is Our Youth starring Mark Ruffalo, Missy Yager, and Matt Damon. The program will continue with Stephen Adly Guirgis's The Motherf*cker With the Hat and Tony Kushner's Budenbar.

The Center at West Park is a not-for-profit community performing arts center, based in the historic West Park Presbyterian Church, named a New York City Landmark in 2010. Since its construction in 1889, the building has been home to countless artists and activists, paving the way for social progress in the wider community. Reflecting 10 years of growth, the opening of the CWP Film Center marks an important step towards revitalizing the building as a community resource.

Tickets are on sale with special discounts through Eventbrite.