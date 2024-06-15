Video: Hear Shoshana Bean, Andrew Rannells, and James Monroe Iglehart Sing on Amazon's THE BOYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Listen to the voices of Tony winners Shoshana Bean, Andrew Rannells, and James Monroe Iglehart as Queen Maeve, Homelander, and Jesus Christ respectively as they sing "Let's Put The Christ Back In Christmas" for Amazon's hit series, The Boys, in the video here.

The song was written by the show's composer, Emmy Award nominee and frequent Alan Menken collaborator, Christopher Lennertz (Rogers: The Musical, Galavant, Uglydolls). The Emmy-winning show is produced by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg.

The video features skaters Trennt Michaud as Homelander, Alexandra Najarro as Queen Maeve, Nicholas Keagan as Jesus, Michelle Long as Mary, Jeff Trott as Barista, Zachary Daleman as Joseph Maddie Manson as Angel #1, Julia Polowy as Angel #2, Maggie Chen as Angel #3, Iliya Kovler as Donkey Head, Aiden Wright as Donkey Tail, Asher Hill as Wiseman #1, Sari Tamas Richard as Wiseman #2, and Tommy Tang as Wiseman #3.

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, The Boys centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as "the boys," who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

Season 4 of The Boys is currently airing Thursdays on Amazon, with the 3-episode premiere now available.