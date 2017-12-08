Joey Pero's 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' Single to Feature Broadway's Laura Osnes

Actor/musician Joey Pero has announced the upcoming release of his newly recorded single "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" originally written and recorded by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Scheduled for a December 12, 2017 release, the single will feature Broadway Leading Lady Laura Osnes on vocals as well as Pero on trumpet and vocals.

"I wanted to record a song with a message of peace; something we can all embrace a bit more during these tumultuous times." Pero said in a recent Facebook posting. "I truly believe if we have any chance at world peace it will be through art and music, not money and politics."

The single features a talented team including Emmy Award Winning producer Peter Fish who worked as producer on Pero's 2009 debut release Resonance.

Pero and Osnes recently costarred in the Tony Award Winning Broadway show "Bandstand" Written by Rob Taylor and Richard Oberacker and Directed/Choreographed by three-time Tony Winner Andy Blankenbuehler.

"Happy Xmas (Was Is Over)" will be available online though all major digital distributors as well as streaming online.

For more information visit facebook.com/joeyperomusic or joeypero.com for more information.





