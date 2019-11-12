Joel Grey Set to Host 2019 Theater Hall of Fame Ceremony
Tony and Oscar-winning Joel Grey will be hosting the 49th annual Theater Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater induction ceremony Monday, November 18 at the Gershwin Theatre.
This year's inductees include Tony Award-winning actors André De Shields and Donna McKechnie, actor and Tony Award-winning choreographer Ann Reinking, Goodspeed Musicals Founder Michael Price, Tony Award-nominated playwright Emily Mann, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, theatre critic Michael Feingold, and posthumously, Tony Award-winning playwright Thomas Meehan.
Founded in 1971 by James M. Nederlander, Earl Blackwell and Gerard Oestriecher, the Theater Hall of Fame's primary mission is to annually honor lifetime achievement in the American theatre. To be considered for the ballot, the theatre professional must have 25 years on Broadway and five major production credits or be an Off-Broadway or regional theatre founder or pioneer. The voters are United States theatre critics and drama editors.
The Theater Hall of Fame's 2018 Inductees included actors Rene Auberjonais, Christine Baranski, and Cicely Tyson; playwrights Maria Irene Fornes, David Henry Hwang, and Adrienne Kennedy; director Joe Mantello, and posthumously James Houghton.
Visit theaterhalloffame.org for more information.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
