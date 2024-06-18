Jinkx Monsoon Dreams of Starring in SWEET CHARITY & GYPSY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a profile for USA Today, Jinkx Monsoon revealed she dreams of starring in Sweet Charity and Gypsy when she's older.

"The box-office success is lovely because that means more producers will take chances on other drag artists and marginalized performers. It proved that audiences are hungry to see these roles interpreted by different perspectives..." said Monsoon.

Jinkx made her Broadway debut in the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton on Monday, January 16, 2023, making history by becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. Jinkx broke box office records and played to standing room only crowds at the Ambassador Theatre during her first run in the show as “Mama” in 2023. She was most recently seen on stage off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors.

Monsoon will return in the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton for 20 performances only, Thursday, June 27 through Friday, July 12

Monsoon's first studio album, The Inevitable Album, was released in 2014, followed by their second studio album, The Ginger Snapped, in 2018. In June 2019, a panel of judges from New York magazine placed Monsoon 18th on their list of "the most powerful drag queens in America", a ranking of 100 former Drag Race contestant.